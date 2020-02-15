Stormzy live, outdoor yoga and free beach access…

Thursday February 6

1. Enjoy a beach day

Indulge in a relaxing day at the shores of Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah. The stunning new beach club offers ocean views looking out towards the Dubai Marina skyline, and a glass-walled pool featuring its very own chandelier. It’s free entry for girls every day at the moment, and for guys it’s Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs200 on weekends, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to sunset, ladies free, guys from Dhs150. fivehotelsandresorts.com

2. Play to win a burger

Think you’ve got the skills to win at ‘rock, paper, scissors’? Well it’s time to test that theory as Le Burger is offering free burgers to anyone who can beat their staff at the famous game. Every day until Saturday February 8, diners have the chance to win their dinner, simply by beating their server when the bill comes.

Le Burger, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, daily until Feb 8, 11am to midnight. leburger.ae

3. Check out a neighbourhood festival

LAH LAH, at Zabeel House The Greens is hosting the second edition of its LAH LAH FEST, coinciding with the celebration of its first birthday. The three-day festival will include live entertainment and DJ sets on Thursday February 6, lively party brunch on Friday February 7 and family-friendly fun on Saturday February 8 – with plenty of great food across the whole weekend. The brunch will run from 2pm to 5pm on Friday, priced at Dhs299 for soft beverages, Dhs375 for house beverages, and Dhs450 for sparkling beverages.

LAH LAH, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Thursday Feb 6 to Saturday Feb 8. Tel: (04) 519 1111. facebook.com/Lah-Lah

4. Celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday

On Thursday February 6, legendary late reggae singer Bob Marley would’ve been 75 years old. To celebrate his birthday, Cove Beach is hosting a special edition of its JMRCK party, with a Caribbean barbecue and plenty of tropical island vibes. The food and soft beverages package will be Dhs249 and barbecue with house beverage is Dhs349. If you’d prefer only house drinks, that’s Dhs199 between 7pm and 11pm.

Cove Beach Dubai, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island, Bluewaters, Thursday February 6, 6pm til late. Tel: (050) 454 6920. covebeach.com

5. See Marco Carola live

Marco Carola will be performing at Soho Garden on Thursday February 6, where he plans to recreate the electric atmosphere he witnessed at his last Soho Garden gig in November 2019. With two decades of musical brilliance behind him, the house and techno DJ will be sure to drop plenty of his biggest tunes from the last 20 years. Ladies can enjoy free entry on the night, providing they arrive between 9pm and 10pm. For everyone else it’ll be Dhs100 on the door.

Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, Thursday February 6. Tel: (052 388 8849. facebook.com/SohoGardenDXB

Friday February 7

6. Share a big breakfast with your family

Stunning Arabian Ranches cafe, The Hamptons, has launched a new sharing breakfast concept called The Long Island Big Breakfast. Ideal for four people, it includes beef sausages, beef bacon, avocado, mushrooms, four poached eggs, omelet, four fried eggs and more for Dhs420.

The Hamptons, Arabian Ranches, Sat to Weds 8am to 11pm, Thurs & Fri 8am to 1am, Dhs420. Tel: (04) 580 8615. hamptonsdubai.com

7. Enjoy an award-winning film

Independent picture house, Cinema Akil, is currently showing the award-winning South Korean film PARASITE. The film earned the country its first Golden Globes and has been nominated for six Academy Awards. Synopsis: All unemployed, the Kim family take a peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks, as they ingratiate themselves into their lives and get entangled in an unexpected incident.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, showing until February 13, daily, 7pm and 9.45pm, Dhs52.50. cinemaakil.com

8. Brunch a little later

Popular Dubai Marina party brunch We Brunch has shifted its timings to become an evening event from now on. Brought to you by Love Parties, We Brunch: After Dark will run every Friday from 8pm (instead of the day brunch) at Accents Restaurant, Intercontinental Dubai Marina. You can still expect the famous party vibes, with prices starting from Dhs299 for non-alcoholic beverages, Dhs349 for house beverages and Dhs399 for sparkling.

We Brunch, Accents, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs349 house. Tel: (052) 798 7292. webrunchdxb.com

9. See Stormzy at RedFest

There’s no denying that British Grime rapper Stormzy is huge in the music scene right now so his Dubai fans will no doubt be thrilled to know that he is headlining RedFestDXB on Friday, February 7. Famous for songs like Blinded By Your Grace, Pt.2 he also featured on Ed Sheeran’s hit track Take Me Back To London. You’ll also be able to Machine Gun Kelly, Becky Hill, Noah Cyrus and Cheat Codes.

RedFestDXB, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Friday February 7, 2020, tickets priced from Dhs395. redfestdxb.com

10. Enjoy a night of electronic music

Deep Tribe returns to Mexican party place Meshico this weekend. On Friday February 7, catch Berlin DJ Mark Jackus and residents Paul Svenson and Xavi bringing all the best and latest electronic tunes all night long. Register via the event page for free entry before 11pm, after its Dhs100 including one margarita and for couples it will be Dhs150 with two margaritas.

Deep Tribe, Meshico, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Friday February 7, 10pm to 5am. facebook.com/DeepTribeDxb

11. Catch Machine Gun Kelly at Drai’s

If you’re not able to make it to RedFest this weekend, you have another chance to catch Machine Gun Kelly at Drai’s DXB. The American rapper and singer-songwriter is best known for hits such as Bad Things, Glass House and Candy. Ladies can enjoy free entry and drinks until 1am while for guys it’s Dhs200 with two drinks until 1am with early bird tickets available online at Virgin Megastore.

Drai’s Dubai, Meydan Racecourse, Grand Stand, Gate B, Dubai, Friday February 7, 11pm. Tel: (052) 388 8857. draisdxb.com

Saturday February 8

12. Sell your kids’ pre-loved items

The Sustainable City is hosting a flea market this weekend to help you shift some of the stuff your little ones no longer use. You can rent a stall for Dhs50 and sell anything for children including books, DVDs, accessories, clothes and furniture. It’s free to visit the market, and there’s tons for the kids to do, including a pizza-making workshop and creative recycling sessions. There will even be a dog park and a few furry friends up for adoption.

The Sustainable City, Dubai, Saturday February 8, 10am to 6pm, free to visit, Dhs50 to sell.

13. Check out a new yoga class

Super-Instagrammable healthy cafe, Bounty Beets, is launching yoga classes every Tuesday and Saturday at 9am. The class will be Dhs55 and includes a post-workout detox juice, plus you’ll be able to redeem 25 per cent off the food menu. Diana Uakasova is Le Meridien’s in-house yoga instructor and will guide you through the gentle stretch and core exercises.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9am, Dhs55. Tel: (04) 511 7373 bountybeets.com.

14. Enjoy unlimited paella

Every Saturday at Seafood Kitchen, fans of Spanish cuisine can enjoy unlimited servings of paella. The dish is prepared fresh next to your table, with the sea breeze offering an authentic Costa Del Sol vibe. The package can also be paired with unlimited house drinks. Prices start from Dhs185 for unlimited paella and Dhs285 for paella and house beverages.

Seafood Kitchen, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs185 food, Dhs285 food and drinks. Tel: (054) 309 4520. facebook.com/SeafoodKitchenDXB

15. Road trip to an outdoor cinema

If you feel like making the journey to Ras Al Kahimah this weekend, then you need to check out the outdoor cinema at Al Hamra Village. Every Saturday throughout February at 6pm, catch a family-friendly flick at the cosy outdoor space. This month, the line-up includes Hotel Transylvania, Open Season, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Stuart Little.

Pool in Bayti area, Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah, Saturdays, 6pm. facebook.com/AlHamraOfficial

