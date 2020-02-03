From a cool business lunch spot to Instagrammable poke bowls or fresh and wholesome lunch options…

If you live or work around Dubai Media City or Dubai Internet City, chances are you’ll have your favourite breakfast, lunch or coffee meeting spots nailed down already. But how about changing things up this week, with three cool new restaurants that have opened in the area?

Charcoal Garden

Where: Dubai Media City

Best for: Everything from hearty burger to rotisserie chicken or healthy options

For a great business lunch deal check out Charcoal Garden which recently opened in Dubai Media City. The venue is deceptively bigger than it looks from the outside, offering a cool industrial-meets-chic space, with huge TVs, an open kitchen, plus two large smoking and non-smoking sections, as well as an outdoor terrace. As far as business lunches go, the one here is a pretty great deal. Enjoy a soup or salad, grilled lamb or chicken with rice followed by a choice of two desserts for just Dhs55. You can also add shisha to the business lunch menu for an additional Dhs19.

Ground Floor, Shatha Tower, Al Falak Street, Dubai Media City, daily 9am to 1am. Tel: (052) 213 7504. charcoalgarden.net

Flow

Where: Dubai Internet City

Best for: Wholesome, healthy meals including a mixture of vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and Paleo-friendly options

Healthy kitchen, Flow, located in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, has long been a standing favourite for many a DIFC worker, but now people working around Dubai Media City can get a piece of the action too, as a brand new outlet has opened in Dubai Internet City. From a range of wholesome dishes catering to lots of dietary needs including vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and Paleo to grab-and-go options like homemade granolas, sandwiches, croissants, and wraps, your every lunch need will be satisfied. They serve craft coffee from popular roastery, NightJar, and you can customise yours from one of the cool milk taps offering with a variety of different milks, including almond, soy, rice, oat, camel and coconut, as well as low fat and whole fat cow’s milk.

Flow, Mastercard Building, Building 4, Dubai Internet City, Sunday to Thursday 7am to 6pm, Friday and Saturday 9am to 5pm. @flowdubai

Pokai

Where: Dubai Internet City

Best for: Insta-trendy poke bowls

Poke bowls seem to have joined the Instagrammable food tribe, joining dishes like acai bowls and smashed avo on toast. You can brighten up your lunchtime (and Instagram feed) at the new Pokai restaurant that has just arrived in Internet City – it’s first in Dubai after being available for delivery for some time. The Hawaiian-themed restaurant offers a mix of colourful, signature bowls as well as the option to create your own, with fresh fruits, vegetables, fine fish and meats, combined with your choice of natural flavours like ponzu, teriyaki, yuzu and wasabi.

Pokai, Building 6, Dubai Internet City, daily 11am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 5706 992. @pokai_me

Images: Provided