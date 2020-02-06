You want ‘sum’ of these deals?

Are you a fan of dim sum, aka the pillowy-soft dumplings filled with crispy vegetables or a range of tender beef, chicken or duck? Well, chances are, the words ‘unlimited dim sum’ will probably be music to your ears.

If you’re puzzling over what to do this Friday and Saturday, we’re here to help you out with six unlimited dim sum deals to try in Dubai this weekend…

Asia Asia

Pier 7, Dubai Marina has been around for years but is still a popular destination in the city for its alfresco dining with Marina views. Asia Asia is the stunning restaurant concept that has also stood the test of time. Head there on a Saturday for five hours’ of unlimited dim sum and sushi, plus a bottle of house wine for Dhs330 for two. It’s the perfect way to spend the afternoon, especially if you’ve got a special occasion coming up.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturdays, 2pm to 7pm, Dhs330 per couple. Tel: (04) 276 5900. facebook.com/AsiaAsiaDubai

Hakkasan

Hakkasan is the ultra chic, award-winning Cantonese restaurant residing at Atlantis. They’re replacing their Friday brunch in favour of a more sustainable eat-as-you go option to reduce food waste. Tuck into a basket of their famous steamed, fried and baked dim sum for Dhs58 per basket, and if you’re still hungry – order more. Pair it with a cocktail for Dhs45 or a glass of champagne for Dhs105. They’ll also be running their ‘Taste of Hakkasan’ menu too, with black pepper beef or traditional Peking duck.

Hakkasan Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, one basket of dim sum Dhs58. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantis.com

Little Bangkok

Every Friday and Saturday at Little Bangkok, not only can you get unlimited dim sum, but for Dhs129 you can get unlimited anything you fancy from their menu for three hours. As well as dim sum, there’s marinated skewers, crispy spring rolls, curries and more. If you can’t make it at the weekend, they offer unlimited dim sum with rice, noodles and roasted duck pancakes every Monday and Wednesday for Dhs96.

Little Bankok, Dubai Media City, Green Community DIP and Oud Metha locations. littlebangkok.com

Long-Yin

Keeping it all about the dim sum every Saturday is Long Yin. For Dhs199 you can enjoy unlimited fried, steamed or baked versions of the dumpling parcels, paired with traditional Chinese tea. It’s Dhs199 per person and is available at lunch or dinner time on Saturdays only.

Long Yin, Le Meridien, Dubai, Airport Road, Garhoud, Dubai, 12.30pm to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm, Saturdays. Tel: (04) 217 0000. longyin-dubai.com

Royal China

If brunch at a Chinese restaurant sounds like your idea of heaven, check out the Royal China restaurant in DIFC. Brunch runs every Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 3.30pm with unlimited trips to the buffet with as much dim sum and signature Chinese dishes as you could possibly want.

Royal China, Building 4, DIFC, Dubai, every Friday and Saturday, 12.00pm to 3.15pm, Dhs128 with tea, Dhs60 for two glasses of house wine or beer. Tel: (04) 354 5543. facebook.com/royalchinadubai

Zhen Wei

For a sophisticated Saturday dim sum brunch, look no further than Zhen Wei at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. Their delicious rang of dim sum can be enjoyed from 12pm to 3.30pm every Saturday with unlimited house or soft beverages.

Zhen Wei, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Dubai, Saturdays, 12pm to 3.30pm, Dhs228 soft beverages, Dhs328 house beverages. Tel: (04) 556 6666. caesars.com

