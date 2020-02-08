Treat yourself this week with a hearty Sunday roast, cute garden picnic or intimate chef’s dinner…

Another week starts again and with it comes a whole host of new things to do in Dubai. From dinner deals to excellent drinks’ offers or a cool ladies’ night, here’s our pick of 8 awesome things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday February 16

1. Ease yourself back into the week with a traditional Sunday roast

Here in Dubai, our working week might start on a Sunday but that’s no reason you can’t schedule in a roast dinner on the day it’s traditionally supposed to be eaten. Head to Marina Social where you can dine al fresco under twinkling fairy lights as you enjoy stunning views of the Dubai Marina. Their hearty roast is served with all the trimmings and you can choose from chicken, lamb or Wagyu beef, or if you’re extra hungry, you can opt for more meats than one.

Marina Social, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, roast dinner served from 6pm to 11.45pm every Sunday, from Dhs135. Tel: (04) 446 6664. marinasocialdubai.com

2. Sip on buy-one-get-one-free margaritas

If you’re a big fan of a margarita cocktail, this is the week to indulge as there’s a special week-long buy one, get one free offer at three Dubai restaurants this week. From February 16 to 22, if you visit cool Mexican restaurant ZOCO, steakhouse The City Grill or traditional British pub-style restaurant The Rose & Crown, you’ll be able to avail the offer.

ZOCO, The City Grill and The Rose & Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, offer available from Sunday February 16 to Saturday February 22. habtoorhospitality.com

Monday February 17

3. Get a percentage discount equivalent to your age at this cool beach bar

There’s nothing like a little discount to brighten up your Monday and that’s exactly what you’ll get if you visit cool beach bar, Wavebreaker every Monday. Whether you’re eating, drinking or both, when it comes to settling your bill, simply show your ID to the member of staff to prove your age and you’ll get that special number applied as discount to your cheque. You and your friends will each be given separate bills, each with a discount of that individual’s age (so you can’t make your grandparents pay for you).

Wavebreaker, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, Mondays, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 399 1111. hilton.com

4. Go to an intimate dinner with Heinz Beck

Three time Michelin-starred chef, Heinz Beck is in town this week at his restaurant, Social by Heinz Beck. You can catch him there on Monday February 17 and Tuesday February 18, as you tuck into a special, one-off menu he’s created. Dishes include veil of beef with red quinoa and soya mayonnaise, marinated amberjack with celery and black truffle, as well as roots and scampo. Moving onto mains, dishes include Genovese tortellini with apple and radicchio and a sea bass fillet with beans and mushrooms, followed by some sweet treats for dessert. You’ll even get chance to chat to the man himself whilst you’re there.

Social by Heinz Beck, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Monday February 17 and Tuesday February 18, five-course menu from Dhs700, seven-course menu from Dhs950. Tel: (04) 818 2222. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

Tuesday February 18

5. Sign up to Barry’s Face Yourself challenge

Do you have what it takes to smash 10 HIIT workouts (Dhs1,155) in 30 days? What about 20 workouts (Dhs2,260) in 30 days? That’s the intense Face Yourself challenge set by Barry’s this month, where participants switch from weights to treadmill inside the dimly-lit aptly-named Red Room. The challenge starts on February 18. Finish it by March 8, and you’ll receive an exclusive prize: a Barry’s beanie for finishing 10 classes, or a coveted sweatshirt if you can smash 20 classes. The challenge will take place at both the Dubai Marina and DIFC locations.

faceyourself.barrys.com

6. Enjoy ladies’ night at a stunning Greek restaurant

Have you maxed out your usual ladies’ night haunts? Grab your girls and head to stunning Greek restaurant, AMMOS on Tuesday night, where you’ll get total holiday vibes sitting out on the pretty decked terrace. Feast on delicious and traditional creations from the Greek mezze tray, plus a bottle of house wine for Dhs180. If you’ve still got room for more after that, there’s a 50 per cent discount on further bottles of wine that you order.

AMMOS, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, Tuesdays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs180. Tel: (052) 777 9473. ammosgreek.com

Wednesday February 19

7. Toast to the (almost) weekend with this cute garden picnic

Is your idea of a perfect evening spent nibbling some delicious treats from a picnic basket in the warm evening air? Well, Spark by Caramel have just launched a super-cute Wednesday picnic offer that will give you just that. Get cosy in their pretty garden and choose five items from a special menu to fill your basket, with dishes including Mac n Cheese, TNT Shrimps, Crab Rolls and vegetarian options like Kale & Quinoa Salad, plus selected house beverages for Dhs199. The scene will be set by a live jazz band, playing from 7pm.

Spark by Caramel, DIFC, Level 2, Gate District 3, Dubai, Wednesday from 7pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 425 6677. sparkbycaramel.com

8. Watch the sun go down at this cool terrace bar

Looking for a new sundowner spot? It’s hard not to be impressed by the cool terrace at folly by Nick & Scott in the Souk Madinat Jumeirah, so if you haven’t checked it out yet, give it a go. It has just introduced a new week-night deal, ‘Wine Down After Work, where you can enjoy two hours of unlimited drinks (pick a slot between the hours of 5pm to 8pm) plus some nibbles from a small grazing board for Dhs150 per person.

folly by Nick & Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday, any two hours between 5pm to 8pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Images: Social/Provided