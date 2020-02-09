There’s free yoga classes, meditation and personal development sessions…

Valentines Schmalentines. Why not take this weekend as an opportunity for a bit of self-love?

Contemporary Dubai hotel, Vida Emirates Hills is giving you the perfect opportunity to do just that with a one-off wellness festival taking place on Friday, February 14. It’s completely free to join, too.

The ‘Self-Love Fest’ is set to kickstart your day the right way, from 8am to 12pm, with a number of personal development sessions, HIIT workouts, meditation and yoga all part of the itinerary, so if you’ve been feeling a little overworked, this could be the place to find your ‘zen’.

Vida Emirates Hills have teamed up with athletic brand lululemon ME to launch the event, with lululemon ambassadors and spokespeople on hand throughout the day to give talks and help attendees set personal goals, with a big focus on personal development.

There couldn’t be much more of a relaxing setting to hold the festival as Vida Emirates Hills, which is fairly new to Dubai’s hotel scene. The outdoor terrace features an infinity pool that blends seamlessly into expansive views of the rolling, green golf course at Emirates Golf Club.

You’ll need to book ahead for the class you’d like to join. Choose from yoga, meditation, HIIT, mobility, vision or goals setting. There will be limited spots available, so make sure to register here.

Refreshments and snacks will be provided to keep you going throughout the morning and there’ll also be valet parking, which is always an added bonus. There will also be some surprises in store for the community event.

They say love starts with you…

Self-Love Fest, Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Emirates Hills, Dubai, Friday February 14, 8am to 12pm, free. Tel: (04) 872 8888. facebook.com/lululemonMiddleEast

Images: Social/Provided