Get some healthy competition going with darts, pool or a good old-fashioned quiz night…

Sometimes a chilled catch up with friends is in order to wind down the work day, and there are plenty of places in Dubai that offer exactly that. For the nights that you don’t want to take things too seriously and just want a fun, if not a little competitive evening, we’ve got you covered.

Whether it’s darts, bowling or pool, we’ve rounded up 8 of the best bars in Dubai for games and sports…

1. Pool at Q43

Q43 at Media One is the perfect spot to head with a group after work and catch up over a game of pool. There’s four pool tables ready to play and for those who just want to watch, it’s a stylish setting with great views across Dubai and energetic tunes. Pool is free to play for guys on Wednesday, or Dhs100 for an hours’ play on other days. Head down from 5pm to 8pm through the week to take advantage of their buy one get one free offer on house drinks.

Q43, 43rd Floor, Media One Tower, Dubai Media City, Sunday 4pm to 2am, Monday & Tuesday 4pm to 3am, Wednesday 4pm to 2am, Thursday 11am to 3am, Friday & Saturday 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 443 5403. q43dubai.com

2. Darts at The 44

This sprawling sports bar has a bit of a man-cave vibe with loads of activities to get involved in. Team up for a competitive game of darts or try your hand at bowling or pool. There’s also a cool terrace and a number of old school arcade games to play. You’ll always catch a sports game going on here on one of the many screens too.

The 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 12am, Thursday & Friday 12pm to 3am. Tel: (054) 581 1758. Facebook.com/the44dubai

3. Quiz night at Publique

Although they might be sporadic, the themed quiz nights at Publique are definitely something to look out for. They saw huge success in 2019 with a range of quizzes based on Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Friends and more. Their hugely popular Friends quiz is back on Wednesday, February 19, which is already sold out, and Wednesday March 11 so get yourself booked in fast as spaces fill up quick.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 8pm to 1opm, Wednesdays, Dhs150 for two hours of unlimited drinks and bar bites. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

4. Ride the rodeo bull at The Stables

For a taste of the Wild West, wannabe cowboys and cowgirls can take their chances on the revolving mechanical bull at this post-brunch party spot, which also has darts and table football. Yee-haw! There’s often live music and karaoke to get involved with too.

Rodeo Drive, The Stables, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, daily 10am to 3am. Tel: (04) 3425571. facebook.com/rodeodrivebardubai

5. Games Booth at UBK

This urban British spot in JLT gives off a comfortable pub garden kind of feel outside with wooden pub-style benches and a relaxed atmosphere. Inside, it’s a fantastic place to head for a bit of a competitive games night with pool tables, darts and foosball or the weekly Monday quiz night. If you’re feeling peckish they have dishes that make the most of British classics and their happy hour runs all day, every day from 12pm to 2am, with selected house drinks priced at Dhs32 per drink. If there’s any big sports games on, they are sure to be showing on one of the bar’s many screens.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sun to Wed, 12pm to 2am, Thurs & Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com

6. Bowling at Wavehouse

Recently opened Wavehouse has certainly earned its stripes in terms of entertainment, and is a go-to for something different to your normal bar or restaurant scene. Set in the glow of neon lights and funky decor, try your hand at their four lane, ten-pin bowling alley. You’ll also find arcade games, soft play and the innovative Wave Rider, plus a bar and a restaurant too.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily. atlantisthepalm.com/wavehouse

7. Air hockey at Hoxton Dubai

Occupying the space left behind by Axe House, Hoxton is described as an urban bar and eatery and opens daily from noon until 2am. The same urban, graffitied interiors, neon red signs and best of all – the games area – stayed behind when the venue changed names. So, you can still get your fix of air hockey or pool when you check out this London-cool bar. Their happy hour runs from 12pm to 8pm every day with 50 per cent off selected beverages. On Mondays you can get 50 per cent off food too and there’s other deals on every day of the week.

Hoxton Dubai, Armada Bluebay Hotel,Cluster P, JLT, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 395 8888. Facebook.com/HoxtonDubai

8. Boardgames at Unwind

Go a bit old school and throwback with some board games. Unwind have over 500 of your favourite boardgames including Scrabble, Ludo and Snakes and Ladders so you can bring nostalgic memories of healthy competition with family and friends. Serving all-day breakfast, lunch, coffee and dessert, you’ll easily while away a chilled afternoon in here. Can’t decide what to play? They have ‘Games Masters’ to help you choose the perfect game.

Unwind Cafe, Hessa St, Dubai, Sun to Wed 10am ti 11pm, Thurs to Sat 10am to 12am, Dhs27 for one hour, Dhs42 for two hours. Tel: (04) 336 6611. unwinddubai.com

Images: Supplied / Facebook