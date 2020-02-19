May the luck of the Irish be with you…

It’s the novelty night out where the traditional rules are left at the door, with impromptu singalongs, dancing on tables and some hilarious prizes. Oh, and you’ll play bingo too. Bongo’s Bingo Dubai is returning on March 19 for a St Patrick’s Day special at Atlantis, The Palm, so get on the group chat and round up your gang – this is a night you won’t want to miss.

Tickets are from 5pm on Wednesday February 19 via platinumlist.net priced from Dhs150. But we recommend you act fast, as they go like hot cakes…

Expect crazy dance offs, wild raves and there’s a hint of some ‘gold at the end of the rainbow’… We suggest to don your best green outfit and get ready for a novelty night out like no other.

So what about the actual bingo? Well, you will technically be playing the official game, competing to be the first to complete a line, two lines and then a ‘full house’ to bag yourself some amazing prizes.

But that’s pretty much where the similarities to the original game stop. At Bongo’s Bingo Dubai random raves, crowd karaoke and lots of cheering will break out in-between rounds, so be prepared to expect the unexpected.

As for the prizes? Previous Bongo’s Bingo Dubai rewards have included a toastie-maker, giant stuffed unicorn and a cardboard cutout of Vinnie Jones. So this time, don’t be surprised to walk away with Coco Pops, or even a Henry Hoover.

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm onwards, Thursday March 19, from Dhs150. facebook.com/bongosbingodubai / platinumlist.net.

Images: Facebook