Get this in the group chat…

It’s the novelty night out where the traditional rules are left at the door, with impromptu singalongs, dancing on tables and some hilarious prizes. Oh, and you’ll play bingo too.

Bongo’s Bingo is returning to Dubai on February 13 for a Valentine’s special at Atlantis, The Palm, so get on the group chat and round up your gang – this is a night you won’t want to miss.

Tickets are on sale now via platinumlist.net priced from Dhs150. But we recommend you act fast, as they go like hot cakes…

This time, there’ll be some new drinks deals available to purchase too. Choose from a bucket of six beers for Dhs250, 50 per cent off selected bottles of wine or a bottle of vodka and mixers from Dhs650.

Get on your dancing shoes and warm up those vocal chords, it’s all about the love at the Bongo’s Bingo Valentine’s special so expect some heartfelt power ballads and feel-good tunes.

So what about the actual bingo? Well, you will technically be playing the official game, competing to be the first to complete a line, two lines and then a ‘full house’ to bag yourself some amazing prizes.

But that’s pretty much where the similarities to the original game stop. At Bongo’s Bingo random raves, crowd karaoke and lots of cheering will break out in-between rounds, so be prepared to expect the unexpected.

As for the prizes? Previous Bongo’s Bingo rewards have included a toastie-maker, giant stuffed unicorn and a cardboard cutout of Vinnie Jones. So this time, don’t be surprised to walk away with Coco Pops, a cardboard cutout of Phillip Schofield or even a Henry Hoover.

See you there…

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm onwards, Thursday February 13, from Dhs150. facebook.com/bongosbingodubai / platinumlist.net

Images: Provided