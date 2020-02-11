From Flo Rida to Tinie Tempah and Cardi B…

Let’s face it, if you’re a Dubai resident, it’s a bit of a guilty pleasure to know that a whole hoard of celebrities visit our glittering city almost every week. With its impressive buildings, expansive desert and picture-perfect beaches, it’s no wonder that Dubai has become the backdrop for many a famous music video too.

Here, we’ll take you through 8 famous music videos that have been filmed in Dubai…

Bugzy Malone – Drama

Rapper Bugzy Malone used Dubai as the backdrop for his single Drama in 2018. He’s seen rapping from inside the golden rooftop of Gevora Hotel, which features some awesome Downtown Dubai skyline shots in the background. Additionally, he’s captured rolling up to the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel which is favoured amongst many celebrities when they visit Dubai.

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

Bodak Yellow was the breakout single to launch Cardi B’s hugely successful rapping career that has seen her go from strength to strength. The video for Bodak Yellow was shot in various locations around Dubai, with Cardi B riding a camel through the desert dressed in an emerald green Abaya and red-soled Louboutin shoes. She’s even seen rapping next to a Cheetah in the video.

Watch the full video here.

Flo Rida – Zillionaire

In 2017, American music-maker Flo Rida showcased the lavish side of Dubai in his music video for Zillionaire. The star and his female companion race supercars through the desert, drink champagne on a yacht in front of Burj Al Arab, make friends with adorable animals and hit the gym in head to toe designer outfits.

Imagine Dragons – Thunder

The video for Imagine Dragon’s Thunder came out in 2017 and it definitely makes the most of showing off Dubai in all its glory. From the Dubai Marina to Old Dubai, a cool aerial shot down Sheikh Zayed Road (which had to be shut down while filming took place), DIFC and some incredible Dubai skyline shots, it made us fall in love with Dubai all over again.

Rita Ora – New Look

The video for Rita Ora’s single New Look dropped in the summer of 2019. The video features car racing scenes at Meydan Bridge with some seriously cool super cars showing off their prowess. Other shots in the video include the dunes, Old Dubai, Dubai Creek and a cool car race down Sheikh Zayed Road with the magnificent Burj Khalifa in the background.

Tinie Tempah – Flash

Tiny Tempah is no stranger to Dubai, having previously held a residency at WHITE Dubai’s Disturbing Dubai night. It’s not surprising then that he chose to shoot one of his music videos here. The video for his track Flash was released in 2015 and some of Dubai’s most iconic spots are featured in it, including Atlantis The Palm, Burj Al Arab and the Meydan Racecourse.

Wiz Khalifa – So Much

You might also like 6 of the best celebrity-approved luxury hotels in Dubai

American rapper, Wiz Khalifa shot the video for his single So Much in May 2016, with Dubai providing the backdrop. From quad biking in the desert and chilling poolside to feeding tigers and giraffes, the video definitely shows off much that the city has to offer.

Watch the full video here.

Yungen – Bestie ft. Yxng Bane

This catchy tune Bestie was a hit in 2017 and artists Yungen and Yxng Bane filmed the video for it out in Dubai. As well as riding and performing tricks on ATVs and seeing camels in the desert, they were captured visiting some of Dubai’s beaches, Dubai Marina and the Marina Mall.

Watch the full video here.

Images: youtube.com