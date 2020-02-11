From February 26, there will be 18 days of food, fun and family-friendly events…

Dubai Food Festival is set to return for another year on Wednesday February 26, 2020. The city-wide event will take place until Saturday March 14 and see many of your favourite restaurants, street food vendors and chefs come together for a celebration of all things culinary.

It will be the seventh time the annual festival has taken place in Dubai, with each year offering increased exciting opportunities to try new cuisines, learn new skills and hear from expert culinary stars.

The much-loved Beach Canteen will be making a welcome return from February 26 to March 14, offering fun, free foodie experiences to residents for the seventh year in a row. With an expected 175,000 visitors, Beach Canteen offers a place to hangout with friends and family thanks to its dedicated areas including kids play zone, cooking workshops, live cooking sessions at the beachside theatre, gaming square and sports court.

From March 5 to 14, Dubai Restaurant Week will also be making a return, with 35 exciting restaurants offering their signature dishes for less over a 10-day period. Top names include Paru, COYA, Hell’s Kitchen, Scalini and more. Prices will range from Dhs75 and up for lunch, and Dhs150 and above for dinner.

You can also expect a new list of Hidden Gems for 2020. Sure, Dubai is a place where big name restaurants open almost every other day – but there are also hundreds of lesser-known eateries, just waiting to be discovered. Dubai Food Festival has made finding these secret spots a little easier, and the new list will be release on the Zomato app. You’ll be able to vote for your favourites to select the 10 best hidden gems in the city, voting will open on February 16.

2019 saw the launch of Foodie Experiences, a series of masterclasses, chef’s tables and experiential dining in unique venues across the city, and this year it’s back. Experiences will include masterclasses at Zhen Wei, BB Social Dining and Tresind Studio, while experiential dining will range from a lesson in organic and sustainable farming to a traditional Emirati dinner under the stars in the stunning Al Fahidi District.

Dubai Food Festival, across Dubai, Wednesday February 26 to Saturday March 14. visitdubai.com/dff

Images: Provided