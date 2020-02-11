Selected discounted treatments include hair cut, hair colour, facials, massage and mani/pedi…

In need of a bit of time for yourself? To while away the hours as you’re pampered and preened to perfection? Well, now there’s one more reason to book that appointment.

Locks by Lou Lou, the popular British-run salon, is turning five years old this month and to celebrate, they’re offering customers 50 per cent off a range of selected treatments throughout February.

Discounts on selected services include hair colour and cut, facials, massages, lashes mani pedis and lots more. You’ll be able to avail them at both Locks by Lou Lou salons; the original in JLT and the villa salon in Al Wasl.

So, if you were putting off your hair appointment or just fancy spending a little time relaxing, there’s really no better time to book it in as the half-price offer is available between Mondays and Thursdays, until February 27.

Savings on hair services include 50 per cent off one colour service with a full paying CBD or blow-dry, 50 per cent off a cut (without colour) or 50 per cent off a Keratin treatment. There’s also 50 per cent off facials and massages in Al Wasl.

If it’s beauty treatments that you’re looking for, there’s 50 per cent off selected lash treatments when you pay for HD Brows. Other offers include nail treatments, spray tans and more.

The original Locks by Lou Lou JLT salon is the perfect place to hit up after work for your appointment, especially if you live around the Dubai Marina or JLT area. For an extra sparkle of luxury, the villa in Al Wasl will make you feel like you’ve escaped reality for the day.

And relax…

Locks by Lou Lou JLT, The Dome Tower, Cluster 9, JLT, Monday to Thursday 9m to 9pm, Friday 8am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, Sunday closed. Tel: (04) 399 4742. locksbyloulou.com

Locks by Lou Lou Al Wasl, 1A Al Wasl Road, Dubai, Monday to Thursday 9m to 9pm, Friday 8am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, Sunday closed. Tel: (04) 337 0078. locksbyloulou.com

Images: Provided