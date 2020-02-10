From a fun anti-Valentine’s party to a pool brunch and beauty treatments…

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you might have heard that Valentine’s Day is just days away (it falls on Friday, February 14). ‘Galentine’s Day’ is the unofficial holiday the day before, where instead of the traditional romantic Valentine’s Day plans it’s a fun chance for girl group to get together.

If that’s how you’d rather spend your weekend, here’s 6 ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day in Dubai.

Free cocktails and discount on food at The Bungalow

Get all your girl’s together for a Carrie Bradshaw moment with free cosmo cocktails at The Bungalow. There’s also a 30 per cent discount on food so you can enjoy a proper gals night out. Music will be provided by local Dubai DJ Dany Neville, who will be spinning your favourite throwback tunes from the ’80s and ’90s.

The Bungalow, La Mer, Jumeirah 1, Thursday February 13, 5pm til late. Tel: (054) 994 7970. bungalowdubai.com

Nido’s Anti-Valentine’s Party

Cool tapas restaurant NIDO and eclectic bar Moe’s on 5th have teamed up to throw the ultimate anti-Valentine’s Day party on February 14. There’s loads of fun to be had during the night, from piñatas with your exes name on to smashable desserts, prizes, photo booths, traffic light drinks (to indicate if you’re single, taken or ‘it’s complicated’). You’ll find both venues on the 5th floor. of the Sheraton Grand Hotel so you can flit between them as you like. If you’re feeling peckish, the a la carte menu will be available from 6pm and the party entertainment and games will be from 9pm

NIDO, Moe’s on 5th, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Friday February 14, 6pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 503 4444. @nidodxb

Buy one treatment, get another free at THT

Not in the mood for partying this weekend? Have some pampering time with your bestie at cool JLT salon, That Hair Tho (THT). When you buy one service, they’re offering you another, absolutely free, which include eyelash extensions, regular or gel manicure and pedicure, blow dry, facials, massages and threading (lowest value service complimentary). There will also be a bestie hamper giveaway and drinks on arrival.

THT, Cluster N, Jumeirah Lake Towers, The Dome Building, Dubai, Saturday 10am to 7pm, Sunday closed, Monday to Wednesday 10am to 9pm, Thursday 10am to 8pm, Friday 9am to 6pm, offer valid until February 14. Tel: (04) 589 6679. thathairtho.me

STK’s ladies’ night with some cool giveaways

If you’re riding solo this February, get your girls together for a ‘Galentine’s’ night at STK JBR on Tuesday night. There’s three complimentary drinks for ladies and a two-course or three-course meal featuring some of STK’s famous dishes including Lil Brgrs, burrata, fillet steak and New York cheesecake or donuts for dessert. Especially for ‘Galentine’s Day’, there’s loads of prizes to be won including a dress form Beach City, mani-pedi from Pretty Wow and an STK JBR brunch for four.

STK JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, Tuesday February 11, 7pm to 1am, two courses Dhs200, three courses Dhs240, three complimentary drinks as standard. Tel: (04) 323 0061. stkdubaijbr.com

A fun pool brunch at Zero Gravity

What better way to say “see ya” to Valentine’s Day than a fun pool brunch at one of Dubai’s most famous beach clubs? Zero Gravity will be throwing their weekly Tropical Brunch on Friday, February 14, with unlimited food and house drinks from 1pm to 5pm. Music will have you dancing all day, spun from one of the resident DJs. Get this on the group chat for this weekend.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs295 ladies, Dhs345 guys, Dsh595 couples. Tel: (04) 399 0009. facebook.com/Zero.Gravity.Dubai

Spend some time with the girls at AWAY spa

Ultra-cool spa, Away Spa are all about the girls this February with a package designed just for them. Have some much needed quality time with your friend as you enjoy two 45-minute treatments, along with strawberries and a glass of pink sparkling. Choose any two treatments from Beauty Boost Facial, Knead More Massage, Essential Mani or Pedi for Dhs550 per person.

Away Spa, W Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 10pm daily, offer valid until February 29, Dhs550. Tel: (04) 245 5544. facebook.com/AwaySpaDubai

