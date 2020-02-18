Guests are encouraged to wear white to the French brunch…

Whether you’re a bonafide Dubai resident or are just passing through, there’s invariably one thing to do that always crops up on the Dubai Bucket List: watching a show at La Perle – the Cirque du Soleil-style extravaganza.

Well, what if we told you that you could now enjoy a four-hour brunch, followed by a night watching a La Perle show for an extremely wallet-friendly Dhs450? That’s the amazing offer available every Friday afternoon at the swanky Habtoor Palace Dubai hotel.

Tickets to the aquatic circus show usually start from around Dhs420 for the bronze tier and reaching Dhs672 for gold, so if you really think about it, you’re essentially getting the brunch for free. See, we told you it’s a good deal.

Brunch will be a Parisian affair, taking place at BQ – French Kitchen & Bar from 12pm to 4pm. Classic French dishes will be served a la carte, complimented by free-flowing wine and other selected beverages. Then it’s time to see the show.

You might also like Get two-for-one brunch at this cool Dubai spot throughout February

You’re encouraged to wear white to the ‘En Blanc’ brunch as it’s inspired by the Parisian concept ‘Diner en Blanc’, which asks guests to ‘wear white and bring a hearty appetite’. Let’s face it, we all feel a bit fancy when attending a white party.

La Perle has become known as Dubai’s answer to the famous Canadian Cirque du Soleil show and visitors are treated to a jaw-dropping spectacle with 65 world-class acrobats and artists performing daring stunts. Prepare to be awed as they fly through the air, dive from vast heights and even defy gravity on motorbikes.

You’ll find the restaurant and La Perle at Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels & Resorts, at home in Al Habtoor City, Downtown Dubai. Look out for the familiar multi-coloured building off Sheikh Zayed Road.

See you there…

BQ – French Kitchen & Bar at Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels & Resorts Al Habtoor City, every Friday, 12pm to 4pm, show at La Perle from 7pm, Dhs450. Tel: (04) 435 5577. laperle.com

Images: Provided/Social