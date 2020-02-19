Enjoy brunch with unlimited food, drink and carnival-themed entertainment from less than Dhs150…

Let’s face it, brunching in Dubai can get a little expensive (especially if it’s your regular Friday pastime) so how about saving on the spends this weekend, without losing out or having to compromise on any brunch fun?

Sound good? The popular Alpine Brunch at Bytes restaurant in Media City is having a special, one-off German carnival party on Friday, February 21. There’s a special two for one brunch deal on offer, meaning you’ll get three and a half hours’ unlimited food and house drinks for less than Dhs225 (if you team up of course).

The regular soft package is priced at Dhs299, which means it’s less than Dhs150 with the buy-one-get-one-free offer. The house drinks package is usually Dhs449. The carnival brunch will run from 12.30pm to 4pm, with music and lots of fun themed entertainment and decorations.

With a name like the Alpine Brunch, you can expect hearty dishes with influences from all over Europe, with a live roast station, cold cuts, freshly-baked pizza and a whole section dedicated to cheese – pass the Raclette, people.

Drink stations will serve cocktail favourites including Aperol spritz and espresso martinis, or you can really get into the spirit with a range of German beers and bubbly. Soft drinks, juices and coffees will be available too.

In light of the German Carnival theme, there will be a special menu for you to choose from (or try it all). Traditional dishes include salty offerings like curry wurst, a hot dog station, sauerkraut or Halve Hahn with gouda cheese and onions.

For those with a sweet tooth, try Krapfen, Churroa, fasnachtschuechli, cotton candy, popcorn and lots more. A one-off drinks menu will feature beverages like rasberry kyr, mulled wine syrup, punch and a non-alcoholic punch bowl for kids.

Get ready for an afternoon of surprises…

The Alpine Carnival Brunch, Bytes Restaurant, Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, Dubai, Friday February 21, 12.30pm to 4pm, soft drinks Dhs299 (buy-one-get-one-free available), house drinks Dhs449 (buy-one-get-one-free available), children aged 6 to 12 Dhs150, under 12’s free. Tel: (04) 525 7777. movenpick.com