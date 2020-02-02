Get ready for a serious nostalgia trip…

Remember singing along to songs like Cupids Chokehold, Billionaire and Stereo Hearts back in the day?

Well, prepare for the ultimate trip down memory lane as Travie McCoy – quirky rapper and co-founder of rap rock band, Gym Class Heroes – will be performing at lavish Dubai club, Billionaire Mansion not once, but twice this week.

McCoy’s first performance on Sunday February 2, comes as part of the Dubai club’s Sunday night urban event, The LIST. Doors open from 11pm, with free entry and free drinks for ladies all night. The party will go on until 3am.

As well as seeing McCoy take to the stage, Sunday party-goers will also be treated to tracks spun throughout the night by resident DJ, Mr Levier, with lazers and some cool pyrotechnics setting the party scene.

The Billionaire hitmaker will be taking to the stage at Billionaire Mansion once again for the Monroe Tuesdays ladies’ night on Tuesday, February 5. Doors will open at an earlier time of 10pm and for Dhs250, ladies can enjoy a three-course meal along with free-flowing complimentary beverages all evening.

No stranger to a hit song, Travie has worked with the likes of Bruno Mars on Billionaire, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine on Stereo Hearts and pop-rock band Fallout Boy on Catch Me If You Can.

We can’t wait to check it out…

Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Blvd, Sunday February 2, 11pm to 3am, Wednesday February 5, 10pm . Tel: (04) 510 3100. facebook.com/billionairemansion

Images: Facebook