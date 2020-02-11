The day to night party will take place at Dubai beach club Cove Beach…

If you love nothing more than partying in the sunshine, next to a perfectly-chilled pool, with ambient deep house tunes pumping though the speakers, then chances are you’re going to enjoy Ritual. It’s the third instalment of the international party brand, renowned for throwing huge events with the biggest house DJs.

Taking place at Bluewaters’ only beach club, Cove Beach, under the shadow of the stunning Ain Dubai, Ritual will see you partying from day to night on Saturday February 15. Norwegian house DJ Finnebassen will headline the ‘Garden of Cove’ event, best known for tracking such as Touching Me, Bella and his remix of Aaliyah’s If Your Girl Only Knew.

Also on the line-up is Bajau and Dan Healy, as well as Namazi, who are all sure to bring their own signature sounds to the party. You can expect things to get lively from 2pm, with the good vibes continuing long after sunset.

Entrance to Ritual will be Dhs100 with one drink included, or you can also reserve a sun lounger or table for Dhs300 with Dhs150 back in food and drinks. Cove Beach will also have sharing platters available, starting from Dhs199 and you can go for sharing cocktails and beer buckets, which are priced at Dhs190.

It’s the third time tribal-themed party brand, Ritual, has set their sights on Dubai, after many successful events in various London locations. This time they’re teaming up with Deep Space Productions to deliver the ultimate day to night party for Dubai’s music-lovers.

Ritual at Garden of Cove, Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, Saturday February 15, 2pm to 11pm, Dhs100. Tel: (050) 454 6920. covebeach.com

Images: Facebook