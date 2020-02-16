Tree hugging is highly encouraged at this exhibition…

Whether you love nature or not, this is one exhibition you don’t want to miss. Launching on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Singing Trees is a new interactive installation where you’ll be able to interact with trees to make them sing.

The exhibition will give you the opportunity to not only appreciate nature as you stroll around, but also engage with it. You’ll also be able to hug the trees to express your love for nature.

The launch of Singing Trees is to illuminate the pressing need for environmental awareness in the age of climate change.

So, how exactly will it work?

The Singing Trees exhibition will work using innovative technology, music and most importantly, will require your interactions with the trees for the technology to work.

Each palm tree at the outdoor landscape of Louvre Abu Dhabi will be equipped using non-invasive, electronic belts which gives the tree its voice.

Keeping the environment in mind, the belts which have been designed with the support of sound engineers will use energy-efficient equipment to enable the trees to sing together as a choir. This will change depending on the audience interaction with it.

If you move closer to the tree, the volume of singing increases and becomes more in-sync. You can even hug the tree to maximise the volume of the choir.

The trees will sing a combination of English, Arabic and French songs. Some of the music you can expect include Ayyala, a traditional Arabic song that reflects the artistic heritage of the UAE, “Greensleeves”, a traditional English folk song from the late 16th century and the French Medieval choir song “L’Amour de Moy.”

According to Manual Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, stated “the piece explores how technological advances can bring us closer to nature and heighten our understanding of the environment.”

This will be the first time this exhibition will be revealed after which it will be presented in cities around the world including Paris, London and New York and even the Olympics in 2024.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, February 25 onwards. Tel: (600) 565566. louvreabudhabi.com

Images: Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi