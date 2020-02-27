Check out our handy guide to the latest movie releases coming out this week…

Whether you’re planning a trip to the cinema with the kids for an animation film and some family-friendly laughs, or a catch up with friends over an action filled movie or a horror flick, here are our top picks of the best films out in cinemas in Dubai this week.

The Invisible Man

Is there anything scarier than something out there trying to hurt you? Something that’s out to hurt you that’s invisible. When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As time goes on, things get creepy and slowly turn lethal as Cecilia’s encounters with an unseen identity get worse. Sadly, people don’t believe her and think she’s crazy and she makes it her mission to prove that she is indeed being haunted by someone nobody can see.

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge

Genre: Horror, Mystery, SciFi (15+)

Paradise Hills

On an isolated island, Uma wakes up to find herself at Paradise Hills, a facility where high-class families send their daughters to become perfect versions of themselves. On the island, the girls are given calibrated treatments including etiquette classes, vocal lessons, beauty treatments, gymnastics and restricted diets, revolve all physical and emotional shortcomings within two months. Uma ends up finding solace and friendship with other members of Paradise Hills but soon realizes that lurking behind all this beauty is a sinister secret. And she needs to escape before its too late.

Starring: Emma Roberts, Jeremy Irvine, Eiza Gonzales, Milla Jovovich

Genre: Fantsy, SciFi, Thriller (PG15)

VFW

What starts off as a typical night for a group of war veterans at the local VFW turns into an all-out battle for survival when a teenage girl runs into the bar with a bag of stolen drugs. They soon come under attack from a gang of punk mutants looking to get back what’s theirs at any cost and the vets must use every weapon they can put together to protect the girl.

Starring: Stephen Lang, Martin Kove, William Sadler

Genre: Action, Horror (15+)

StarDog and TurboCat

Loyal dog Buddy gets launched into space by his scientist owner in 1969 only to crash land in the present-day in a small town where pets are ruthlessly rounded up by animal-hating cop Peck. In order to to be reunited with his owner, Buddy needs to find genius millionaire cat Felix to help. But when they encounter rabbit Cassidy and her misfit organization of animal rights activists GUARD, Buddy and Felix are forced to confront Peck and become the heroes they need to be!

Starring: Luke Evans, Nick Frost, Gemma Arterton

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family (G)