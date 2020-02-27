We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. Whether you’ve taken a sunset shot in the capital or a shot in old Dubai, we want to see it!

Have a stunning image of UAE you want to share?

Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. Deira Clock Tower – an old but gold Dubai landmark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eye (@nowfalnawas) on Feb 25, 2020 at 2:05am PST

2. A moment in time at Al Aweer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramblings Of Anusha (@anushaazees) on Feb 22, 2020 at 7:31am PST

3. This beautiful Al Seef click

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishan Rafeek (@blogbloggerbloggest) on Feb 16, 2020 at 7:49am PST

4. The Dubai skyline at sunset

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashraf Hamdan (@ashrafhamdan77) on Feb 20, 2020 at 9:15am PST

5. And here’s one of beautiful Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by عائشــة اليعربــي (@ms3washti) on Feb 26, 2020 at 6:18am PST

6. Modernity meets heritage in the capital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ناصر الخليفي (@nalkhlaifi) on Aug 18, 2019 at 9:30am PDT

