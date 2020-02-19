Aye aye captain, let’s take a heritage tour…

Dubai has plenty of opportunities to take a look back at the history of the world. One of the biggest artefacts in town is the QE2 ship, currently docked at Port Mina Rashid. Standing proud at 52 years old, the retired boat was converted into a hotel and remains a destination for residents and tourists in the city.

Most of the original design remains intact, with a few tweaks here and there to restore its beauty. Taking a walk around the ship is guaranteed to make you feel like you stepped back in time to the 20th century. The ship, which launched in 1967, sailed the world 25 times before setting up its retirement home here in Dubai.

Until now, one of the most exclusive parts of the QE2 has remained underwraps. The captain’s command room, known at ‘the bridge’, remained a private area for crew and VIPs back in the day. You can now place yourself in the captain’s seat with the launch of QE2’s Bridge Tour.

The tour will see you explore the depths of the bridge, including the captain’s day room, the Chart Room and the Flag Room, as well as the Chief Crew Captain’s offices and entertaining area. For passengers staying onboard, the tour will be Dhs60, otherwise its Dhs135.

If you feel like making a day of it, you can purchase the tour for Dhs200, which will include Dhs100 to spend in the ship’s food and beverage outlets. The exclusive tour has limited capacity, so make sure you book your spot in advance to avoid disappointment.

While you’re there, you’ll be able to get a great insight into what life was like for the crew on board, and snap a few selfies to send your grandparents along the way.

The Bridge, QE2, Port Mina Rashid, daily 10am, 12pm and 4pm, Dhs135. qe2.com/offers

Images: Provided