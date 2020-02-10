Flights to London, Frankfurt, Munich and Amsterdam have all been affected…

Emirates Airline has announced cancellations on a number of flights to Europe today, Monday February 10 and yesterday, Sunday February 9, in light of Storm Ciara which has been lashing parts of Britain with severe wind and heavy rain, causing many flights to be diverted.

Emirates advised all passengers travelling to Europe in the next few days to check their flight status on emirates.com before going to the airport. Additionally, it said to ensure that your Manage Your Booking profile is up to date with the correct contact details, in order to receive the latest updates.

On Sunday February 9, flight EK029 from Dubai to London Heathrow (LHR), was due to depart Dubai at 9.40am and land in London at 1.50pm (local time), however it was cancelled due to ‘severe weather conditions’. Emirates advised customers that it was in the process of re-booking flights to London Heathrow.

On Monday, February 10, the airline announced the cancellations of flights to Frankfurt, Munich, Amsterdam and Munich and affirmed that affected passengers have been booked onto the next available flights and to check their flight status.

The cancellations are as follows:

EK43/EK44: Dubai – Frankfurt – Dubai

EK53/EK54: Dubai – Munich – Dubai

EK145/EK146: Dubai – Amsterdam – Dubai

EK87/EK88: Dubai – Zurich – Dubai

In the last few days, Emirates flight EK15 from Dubai to Gatwick made a number of unsuccessful attempts at landing before having to divert to Zurich. Flight EK17 travelling from Dubai to Manchester had to be diverted to Frankfurt in Germany.

The airline said in a statement: “Emirates apologizes for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew is of utmost importance and will not be compromised.”

