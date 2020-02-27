The perfect excuse for a fun family day out…

Louvre Abu Dhabi is known for its spectacular collection of cultural artefacts, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be a fun day out too. In fact this weekend, their special family festival proves, there’s an art to having fun.

Kids and adults heading down to Louvre Abu Dhabi this weekend will be able to get stuck into an awesome range of wholesome free activities. Included in the price of admission to the museum will be a live horse show under the dome, pop-up storytelling, film screenings, mini tours and workshops.

Outside, in the museum’s park there’s more free family-friendly whimsy to chug-on, in the form of workshops, falconry display, pony rides and a youth festival parade. Family weekend attractions take place between 3pm and 7pm on both Friday February 28 and Saturday February 29.

Then there’s the new, super cute Singing Tree installation that’s turned some of the park’s palm trees into a child-frondly, bark band. Too many puns? We’ll leave you with this…

You don’t really need any more cause to visit Louvre Abu Dhabi if you haven’t already. It houses one of the most intelligently-curated, collections of art and historical exhibits anywhere in the region and beyond. But these family days are a great way to get kids excited about a family cultural day out.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Sat, Sun, Tues and Weds 10am to 8pm, Thurs and Fri 10am to 10pm, kids under 13 free, 3-22 year olds, UAE teachers, senior citizens and UAE military is Dhs31.50, adults Dhs63. louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Unsplash / Provided