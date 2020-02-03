Enjoy a brunch, overnight stay and breakfast for Dhs740 per couple…

January is finally over and we feel that’s a good enough reason as any to book a little staycation to blow away the last ebbs of the January blues.

Radisson Blu Hotel in Ajman – just a 40-minute drive from Dubai – is offering a brilliant staycation brunch deal, which includes a three and a half hour brunch at their McGettigan’s Irish Pub, followed by an overnight stay and breakfast the next morning.

Available on Thursdays and Fridays, it’s priced at Dhs565 for one person but if you double up it’s Dhs740 per couple, working out at Dhs370 each. The brunch includes unlimited drinks, casual pub-style food and lots of fun entertainment.

If you’re yet to explore the emirate of Ajman, you’ll find a cool city with picturesque beaches which is well worth escaping the hustle and bustle of Dubai for a weekend.

If golf is one of your favourite pastimes, why not make it a golf getaway? You’ll get the same deal – brunch at McGettigan’s, an overnight stay and breakfast but with a round of golf to enjoy the following day. It’s priced at Dhs905 for one person and Dhs1,390 for two.

Whilst you’ll stay and play at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ajman, you’ll be tackling the par-72, 18-hole course on the rolling greens of the Al Zorah Golf Club, which is a 10-minute drive from the hotel.

When you’re not brunching, breakfast-ing or golfing, there are plenty of places to relax at the contemporary hotel like soaking up the sun poolside or playing a game of pool at the rooftop lounge, Mazaj Bar & Shisha Lounge. There’s even a ‘Great Gatsby’ themed Jazz Lounge where you can enjoy an evening tipple.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman, UAE, packages available Thursdays and Fridays, Stay & Brunch from Dhs565, Golf Experience from Dhs905,. Tel: (06) 707 0700. radissonhotels.com

Images: Provided