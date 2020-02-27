Tickets to the Symphony songstress’ concert are priced from Dhs125…

Repeat after us. I Would Like to see Zara Larsson perform in the UAE. I Would Like to see Zara Larsson perform in the UAE.

Well, wish granted. The successful Swedish singer has been confirmed to headline a concert at Abu Dhabi’s eagerly-anticipated Mother of the Nation festival on Friday April 3. There, she’ll entertain the crowds with some of her biggest hits including Never Forget You.

Tickets for the concert are available now, priced at Dhs125 for the silver category and Dhs315 for gold (which gets you closer to all the action). The purchase of a ticket to the concert will also get you free access to the festival and all its fun rides on the Friday, so why not make a day of it?

The songstress burst on to the mainstream music scene back in 2017, with her first album Good producing several chart-topping tracks including Lush Life, I Would Like, Never Forget You, Ain’t My Fault, So Good and Symphony (on which she collaborated with successful electronic band, Clean Bandit).

This will be the fifth edition of The Mother of the Nation family-friendly festival, taking over the one-kilometre stretch of Miral’s beachfront development A’l Bahar from March 26 to April 4. Besides the concert, there’ll be a variety of fun activities, attractions and entertainment in several activity zones designed to entertain families and individuals.

For children, there’s the Monster, a 300m-long bouncy inflatable featuring more than 40 obstacles, plus special entertainment from Dora the Explorer on the Family Stage. Meanwhile, at the festival’s Indulge zone, you’ll find more than 50 different pop-up concepts, including Off White, Alexander Wang, Les Benjamins, Heron Preston and Palm Angels.

