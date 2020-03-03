Junior foodies will love these hands-on experiences…

If you’re looking for wholesome ways to entertain and educate your kids during spring break, bring out their inner masterchef with a range of cooking classes and gourmet activities for your smalls.

Here are three fun cooking classes for children in Dubai.

Thai Tots Cooking Kit

Ages: three and up, with adult supervision

With four weeks of school holidays looming, the launch of Fuchsia Urban Thai’s new cooking kits for kids could not have come at a better time. Order the Thai Tots Cooking Kits via Deliveroo, and your juniors will be whipping up sweet and sour noodles with mixed vegetables or Thai-spiced falafel in no time. With a bit of help from Mum, What’s On’s own junior chef took them out for a spin over the weekend, and we loved the healthy, delicious dishes they created. Each kit serves two to three kids, depending on their appetite.

Fuchsia Urban Thai Thai Tots Cooking Kits, order via Deliveroo. From Dhs48.

Pizza-making classes at Carluccio’s

Ages: three to 11

We’re yet to meet a child who doesn’t like eating pizza or playing with dough… so the Carluccio’s Kids Cooking Classes in Dubai are a hit on both fronts. Children aged three to 11 are invited to try their hand at making pizza and pasta under the guidance of a Carluccio’s chef, before devouring their creations.

Carluccio’s Kids Cooking Class, Arabian Ranches, Mon 3pm to 6pm, Mirdif City Centre, Thur 5pm to 6pm, Dubai Marina Mall, Thur 4pm to 5pm, Springs Souk, Thur 4pm to 5pm, Eastern Mangroves, Sat 2pm to 4pm. Dhs49. carlucciosme.com

Thai cooking class at Mango Tree

Ages: five to 10, accompanied by an adult

Families living in JBR can join a free cooking class with Chef Atip at Mango Tree Thai Bistro, in the Hilton Dubai The Walk. Held on Saturdays, the 45-minute classes are open to children aged five to 10, accompanied by a parent, and each class is capped at 10 students, so be sure to register in advance.

Mango Tree Thai Bistro, Hilton Dubai The Walk. Sat 2pm. Free. Tel: (04) 374 7555 or email: MangoTree.JBR@hilton.com.

