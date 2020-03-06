It’s no longer just the Empty Quarter that’s deserted at night…

We’ve always known Abu Dhabi is a 10 when it comes to looks, but now, with our residents all tucked inside each night, it’s a whole different kind of pretty.

Of course it’s all for an important reason. Movements have been restricted as part of the National Disinfection Programme to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Check out some of our favourite snaps from a quiet and contemplative Abu Dhabi…

1. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is even more awe-inspiring when it’s closed

 

2. Calm waters ahead: This hypnotic Yas Marina timelapse reminds us that all things are temporary

 

3. Starry starry night: No change to the nightly glow-up of the skies over Shuweihat Island

 

4. There’s a cool serenity to twilight on Emirates Palace’s empty beachfront

 

5. Will the last one out switch off the lights? Louvre Abu Dhabi goes dark for Earth Hour

 

6. And finally, the wonderful reason why the roads are so empty