Another Sunday strikes again and this one takes us into March. We know, we can’t quite believe it either. Another week in Dubai means there’s plenty for you to do, from an afternoon tea to a cool ladies’ night or beach day, so get these things to do in the diary.

Here’s our pick of eight great things to do in Dubai this week…

Sunday March 1

1. Go for a cute afternoon tea

There’s nothing like an afternoon tea to make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. The one at ultra-Instagrammable cafe, Society DXB is guaranteed to do just that, with a selection of bitesized sweet and savoury treats and a selection of teas or coffee.

Society DXB, 30, 10 B St., Jumeirah 1, Dubai, afternoon tea available every day between 12pm and 4pm, Dhs157.50. Tel: (054) 582 6774. @societydxb

2. There’s a new old-school R&B night in town

Legendary party brand Candypants has launched its newest night out, running every Sunday. Called ‘Doo Wop’, it takes place at Mr Miyagi’s in Media One Hotel, and the evening will take you on a trip down memory lane with some old-school R&B classics. It runs from 7.30pm and in the restaurant side everyone will get two hours of unlimited sushi and bubbles for Dhs99 or you can enjoy unlimited bubbles all night in the bar for just Dhs99.

Doo Wop, Mr Miyagi’s Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Sundays from March 1, 7.30pm onwards, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Monday March 2

3. Check out a cool new beach club

If you feel like you’ve visited every beach club in Dubai, a new one has now popped up. Check out Paradise Beach where, on Mondays, Secret Parties has a ladies’ day, which means Dhs100 will get the girls five hours of free-flowing drinks and a food platter. If the guys are joining, they’ll get free-flowing drinks and three beers for Dhs300.

Paradise Beach, Rixos The Palm, Dubai, Mondays 12pm to 5pm, Dhs100 for ladies, Dhs300 for guys. Tel: (050) 367 9940. @paradisebeachdxb

2. Ease into the week with a business lunch

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina hotel recently opened in the city and with it, cool restaurant Lo+Cale. It has even launched an extremely wallet-friendly business lunch deal with three courses for just Dhs69. Dishes include spring rolls, crisp salads, mains like Thai green curry and creme brûlée for dessert.

Lo+Cale, The Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs69. Tel: (04) 378 0000. ihg.com

Tuesday March 3

5. Burn off some energy at a cool jump park

If you want to find a way to burn some calories and have fun all at the same time, look no further than Street Maniax, which has been designed with older kids and adults in mind and combines freestyle parkour and trampolining amongst other things.As well as cool challenges like Jump Tower (where you fling yourself onto a huge beanbag), dodgeball and zip-lining, there are also some cool new-technology activities to try.

Street Maniax, 19/Al Khail Street, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, opening end of January, from Dhs80. Tel: (04) 348 8981. facebook.com/airmaniax

6. Get the girls together for a new ladies’ night

Go down the rabbit hole with Alice Dubai’s new ladies’ night offering, Tuesdayland. Ladies can enjoy a three-course set menu for Dhs145, or if you’re not dining there’s three free drinks for all ladies. Prepare for some fun entertainment, old-school anthems and some surprises along the way at this oh-so-Instagrammable restaurant.

Alice Lounge Dubai, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tuesdays from 7.30pm. Tel: (04) 344 7966. @alicedubai

Wednesday March 4

7. Explore an indoor rainforest

If you haven’t visited Green Planet yet, put it on your must-visit list. The indoor botanical museum showcases a vast range of plants, animals and birds so get ready to be mesmerised. There’s an Australian Walkabout, Sloth or Sugarglider encounter and even piranhas to see.

The Green Planet Dubai, City Walk, Dubai, open daily 10am to 7pm, entry priced from Dhs110. Tel: (04) 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com

8. Test your knowledge at a fun quiz night

Wednesday means the weekend is nearly here and what better way to celebrate than with a fun quiz night. Garden on 8 do theirs on a Wednesday and they’ll test your general knowledge on everything from politics to music. Head down early to take advantage of happy hour from 4pm to 8pm.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, 8pm to 10pm, Wednesdays, free entry. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

