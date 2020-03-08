Bouquets, cakes and PJs, but not as you know it…

Mother’s Day in the UAE falls on Saturday March 21 this year, and for many of us it will be a time to hang at home with the family. So, if you’re not venturing out, treat Mum to one of these home-delivered gifts, from breakfast in bed to having someone else do the laundry.

Here are eight unique Mother’s Day gifts you can order online in Dubai…

Breakfast in bed, delivered

We’re all about bunkering down at the moment, so rather than taking Mum to her favourite café, why not order her breakfast in bed instead? For an Instagram-worthy breakfast straight to your door, order rose crepes filled with strawberry and rose crème anglaise (Dhs50) from Lou’Loua by Nadia, via Deliveroo.

Order: Lou’Loua by Nadia, rose crepes, Dhs50. deliveroo.ae

Say it with… chicken?

The team at The Roost Chicken Rotisserie reckons flowers are passé. Instead, this year they want you to show how much you care with a fried chicken bouquet. This limited-edition, free-range bouquet is available to order on Deliveroo on March 21 and 22.

Order: The Roost Chicken Rotisserie, fried chicken bouquet, Dhs59, March 21 to 22, Dhs59. deliveroo.ae

Take the cake

If your mum’s more of a sweet tooth, then a box of Sugargram cupcakes should hit the mark. Order a sleeve of five bite-sized cupcakes, or go all out with 25 mini cupcakes beautifully presented in a mum-themed boxed.

Order: Sugargram cupcakes, 5 for Dhs30, 25 for Dhs125. Available on Deliveroo, Chatfood or UberEats. facebook.com/sugargramME/

French elegance

Another for the sweet-loving mama in your life: luxury chocolatier Forrey & Galland delivers boxes of French-style chocolates and macarons across the UAE. Classic chocolate boxes start at Dhs115 for 16 pieces, and macaron gift boxes are priced from Dhs38 for four.

Order: Forrey & Galland. forreyandgalland.com

Jewellery with a local accent

For a timeless reminder of your mum’s time in Dubai, check out the handcrafted jewellery from Dubai designer Moors & Saints. The stunning bangles, earrings and rings can be delivered across Dubai within four hours.

Order: Moors & Saints. moorsandsaints.com

Embrace the sun

For sun-loving mums, snap up a new beach dress or bikini from Sand Dollar Dubai. If you order before 4pm, you can get same-day delivery in Dubai – and if you opt to pay cash, Mum can even try on her gift while the delivery driver waits, so you’re assured of the perfect fit.

Order: sanddollardubai.com

Sleeping beauty

Pajamas are a dependable Mother’s Day gift, but there’s nothing predictable about the cute collection from SleepPJs. These super-soft PJs in pretty pastels and quirky prints are available in sizes XS to XL, and if you place your order ASAP, they’ll arrange next-day delivery for Mother’s Day.

Order: instagram.com/sleepjs

Ease her load

One of our favourite apps for making life easier in Dubai, Washmen is making life extra peachy by giving mums a free load of laundry for Mother’s Day. Book a laundry service between March 21 and 26, and get one bag of Wash & Fold free. Enter code MOTHERSWEEK. Hint: don’t dare make this her only gift, though…

Order: washmen.com

