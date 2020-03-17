Prices start from Dhs559 including breakfast and Dhs200 credit…

Address Hotels and Resorts has a collection of stunning luxury properties in Dubai, including the brand-new Address Sky View and the coveted Address Boulevard. Right now, there’s an incredible Dubai staycation deal on for all of its properties* which offers a 50 per cent discount for UAE residents.

The offer is running until April 22, so you have a bit of time to book in for your Dubai staycation. The deal runs across its Dubai properties, including Address Dubai Marina, Address Montgomerie, Palace Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Address Sky View, Address Downtown and Address Boulevard; and is valid on standard rooms, club rooms and suites.

Not only will you save half compared to the normal rate, breakfast will also be included, plus a Dhs200 gift card to use in their restaurants, at Emaar shopping centres, or on a room stay.

Prices start from Dhs559.30 for Address Montgomerie, Dhs564.50 for Address Dubai Marina, Dhs739.50 for Address Dubai Mall, Palace Downtown, Address Boulevard and Address Sky View and Dhs839.50 for Address Downtown.

If you fancy opting for a daycation instead, Address also has a great pool day offer across its hotels. For Dhs150, you’ll be able to enjoy pool access for the whole day, as well as a complimentary bento box lunch, use of spa and gym facilities and 50 per cent off spa treatments (when they re-open after March 31).

This includes Address Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Address Dubai Marina, Address Boulevard, Address Sky View (lobby level pool) and Palace Downtown. The offer will run until September 30, 2020.

Sounds like a bargain to us!

addresshotels.com

*Address Fountain Views is experiencing a temporary closure, and therefore exempt from the promotion.