Life’s troubles can’t find you in the deep end of a pool…

We’re calling it, the weather at the moment is just about perfect for a pool day. So get your flip flops on, your SPF liberally slopped, and your shades front and centre for some of Abu Dhabi’s best pool days.

To infinity (pools) and beyond…

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

You know what they say, different strokes for different folks. And if you like your strokes in the comfort of an Olympic-length lap pool, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr has got you. You’ll also find a covered children’s pool area, swim-up bar and poolside Jacuzzi to satisfy a good portion of Maslow’s ‘hierarchy of needs’. Day pool and beach access is only Dhs75 for adults, or Dhs125 with a Dhs100 food and beverage voucher; kids entry costs Dhs50; and there’s family access (two adults and two kids) for Dhs300 (with Dhs200 credit). Monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual memberships are also available and offer big discounts.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, adult access from Dhs75. Tel: (02) 6543160. fairmont.com

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers

Dive in and bliss out with the pool day deal at Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, which lets you convert your Dhs100 into pool and beach access, plus either breakfast or Dhs100 worth of food and beverage credit. Monthly beach and pool access costs just Dhs600 per adult and Dhs250 per child, with 25 per cent off drinks and dining. Take your relaxation deeper with the Talise Spa’s ‘Pick a Pair Offer’ — choose two treatments (totalling 60 minutes) for just Dhs390.

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, West Corniche, Abu Dhabi, breakfast available at Rosewater, 6.30am to 11am, deals available until May 7 2020, day access from Dhs100. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Take a plunge into this resort pool and play ‘spot the wild dolphin’. Not in the pool of course, but if you’re lucky, you might be able to catch a glimpse of the odd frolicking pod of humpback dolphins off the coast of the hotel’s private beach. During the week, adults get pool and beach access from Dhs275 (which includes Dhs200 of food and beverage vouchers), and children enter for Dhs150 (with Dhs100 worth of food and beverage). On weekends, it’s Dhs375 for adults (which includes Dhs200 of food and beverage vouchers), and Dhs200 for kids (with Dhs100 worth of food and beverage). Parents looking to take advantage of the swim-up bar can get some great rates for the kids’ club, too. Dhs220 gets little adventurers a day’s worth of activities, from 9am to 2pm including lunch.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Beach, KidsClub deal available until March 19, pool access from Dhs275. jumeirah.com

Westin Abu Dhabi Resort & Spa

Wrapped in the green surrounds of Abu Dhabi Golf Club, this pool area is perfect for a sun-soaked dose of chill. Children under 16 get free entry during the week when accompanied by a paying parent, and it’s only Dhs50 each per adult. At weekends it’s Dhs75 for adults and Dhs25 for children. You can bolt on some worthwhile dining deals too, as kids get a free lunch at both Sacci and Fairways restaurants.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Sas Al Nakhl, Abu Dhabi, valid until April 5 2020, adults from Dhs50. marriott.com Tel: (02) 6169999.

Images: Supplied