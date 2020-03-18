WAM stated that breaking this law is a public offence…

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, has reported that anyone who arrives in the UAE will be subject to a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine, to contain the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus). It’s not currently clear how long this rule will be in place, but is effective immediately.

The new rule applies to both citizens and residents, and anyone who is found to be in violation of this law will be punished. UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi stated that anyone who leaves their home quarantine and “exposes the lives of others to danger” will be committing a public offence.

A statement said: “Under this framework, anyone travelling to the UAE from abroad should commit to a home quarantine period of 14 days and follow the instructions of relevant authorities. Violating home quarantine procedures, leaving their houses, and exposing the lives of others to danger shall be punishable by law.”

The news comes as WAM also reported that the UAE will not be issuing any new visas, including visa on arrival, as of Thursday March 19. UAE nationals are banned from any international travel until further notice, residents are strongly advised not to travel.

If you hold a resident visa in the UAE, then you can still re-enter the country – although it’s important to note that the government has advised its residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Similarly, the decision doesn’t effect people who’ve had their visas issued prior to March 19, so if you’re currently in the UAE on a tourist visa, you may wish to explore options for an online extension, should you need it.

Image: Unsplash