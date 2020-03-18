The suspension of travel comes into force today, March 18…

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced a (temporary) complete international travel restriction on UAE citizens travelling abroad.

As part of the ongoing efforts to minimise the risk of exposure to COVID-19, a ban has been placed on all international travel for Emiratis until further notice.

The ministry said it has made the decision for the best interests of the state for the safety and health of its citizens and residents with regard to the rapid, global spread of the virus.

This news follows shortly after confirmation that as of March 19, tourist visas on arrival will be temporarily suspended. Which itself was an addition to the policy restricting advance tourist visas earlier in the month.

Many countries are following the same strategies of travel restriction, containment and prevention of incoming infection. And UAE residents, are advised to avoid all but essential travel.

Both Emirates and Etihad have also announced big changes to their flight networks, and Abu Dhabi Airport has recently (temporarily) closed terminal two.

Some malls have restricted opening hours and there are further temporary closures in leisure industry in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

