Tour 15 exhibitions and more than 300 artworks…

When it was announced that galleries in Dubai must close for two weeks in an attempt to stem the spread of Covid-19, rather than postpone or cancel Alserkal Art Week, the team at Alserkal Avenue decided the show must go on. Online, that is.

To bring Alserkal Art Week into your home, they’ve been working around the clock to launch alserkal.online, a virtual version of the popular art festival.

The new website went live at 7pm last night, and brings together 15 contemporary art galleries, with more than 80 artists and 300 individual artworks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alserkal Avenue (@alserkalavenue) on Mar 23, 2020 at 7:49am PDT

Rania Habib from Alserkal Avenue says, “in the spirit of community during this time, we are bringing the Alserkal experience to our audiences online.”

The digital platform promises to be a place where audiences can view current art exhibitions, and “meet the artists, minds and makers from the Alserkal Avenue community”.

You can take a 360-degree view of each gallery, and watch a video by the gallery’s curator or owner as they share insights into the artists and their work.

Take your time to virtually wander from artwork to artwork, gallery to gallery, as you would if you were in Alserkal Avenue itself, and when you spot something you like, follow the links to artsy.net to view the artworks in detail and enquire about making a purchase.

Current exhibitors include contemporary Japanese art at Chi-Ka, André Butzer’s vibrant oil on canvas works at Carbon 12, and Emirati artist Mohammed Kazem’s striking pieces at Gallery Isabelle Van Den Eynde

It’s an inspiring take on social distancing in Dubai, and one that will give you a well-deserved culture fix from the comfort of your living room.

Images: Alserkal.Online

Top images: ‘Elergy for blue architecture’ by Kamrooz Aram, Green Art Gallery; ‘There is no place, just like this place’, by Yosuke Koyachi, Chi-Ka