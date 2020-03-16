Stay up to date on the latest rule changes in Dubai…

Struggling to keep up with all the official closures and rule changes this week, as the UAE responds to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic? We’ve got you covered.

We’ve sorted through the most recent announcements about coronavirus to bring you five new rules in Dubai that you need to know about.

Massage parlours and spas

On Sunday March 15, Dubai’s Department of Economic Development announced that all massage parlours and spas would close, effectively immediately, until the end of March.

Parks and entertainment destinations

In a move to safeguard the health of the community, Dubai Municipality announced on Sunday March 15 that all public parks and entertainment destinations would be closed until end of March, effective immediately. This includes some of Dubai’s biggest draw cards, such as Burj Khalifa and Aquaventure Waterpark.

Museums and libraries

Itching for a culture fix? You’ll have to turn to your bookshelf for the foreseeable future, with the announcement on Sunday March 15 from Dubai Culture and Arts Authority that all museums, libraries and historical sites would be closed from now until the end of the month.

Cinemas, theme parks, gyms and fitness centres

Another big announcement in the interest of public safety came via the Department of Economic Development on March 15, as it moved to close all cinemas, theme parks, electronic gaming centres, gyms and fitness centres. Looking for fresh ways to keep fit during the coronavirus lockdown? Keep an eye out for virtual workouts to try at home, from some of Dubai’s favourite yogis, boxers and fitness professionals.

Events and weddings

One of the first directives on March 15 came from Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, when it announced that all events should be suspended until March 31. This far-reaching directive also covers upcoming weddings and large hospitality gatherings.

We’ll continue to update you as more information comes to light.

Images: Unsplash/Instagram