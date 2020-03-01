The state-of-the-art studio will find itself a home at Expo 2020…

Dubai is no stranger to keeping its finger on the pulse (or beat, if you will) when it comes to being a place where just about anything is possible. Now, it’s adding yet another string to its bow with the announcement of a brand new recording studio.

The state-of-the-art studio, named The Firdaus Studio by AR Rahman, is located at the Expo 2020 site, and thus, won’t be open until October 20, 2020 when the world expo kicks off. Rahman is a celebrated Bollywood and Hollywood composer who has won Oscars and Grammy awards, best known for creating the soundtrack for Slumdog Millionaire.

Once the expo ends in April 2021, the recording studio will remain as a permanent fixture in what is set to be the future city of District 2020.

The first music project to happen in 2020 will be a 50-strong, all-female orchestra named The Firdaus Women’s Orchestra. The group will comprise of musicians from the UAE and MENA region with different ages and backgrounds and a nod will be given to Arabic culture by using some traditional instruments.

AR Rahman said: “This world-leading studio will attract the cream of the industry to Dubai. Working with the most exciting female musical talents of the region, the Firdaus Women’s Orchestra will enable Dubai to become a focal point for making ground-breaking new music, and I look forward to being part of that.”

Visitors to Expo 2020 can expect a number of performances to take place at the new recording studio including two AR Rahman concerts, an International Women’s Day show on March 8 2021 and lots more throughout the six-month period.

A statement on the official Government of Dubai website states that ‘The Firdaus Studio by AR Rahman and the orchestra are both part of ambitious plans to push Dubai and the UAE as an international hub for music recording and score production, further expanding the city’s important role as a cultural centre where people of all nationalities come together to work and live together in harmony.’

Image: mediaoffice.ae