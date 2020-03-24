Perfect if you need to restock your shelves…

MMI has just announced new trading hours, which will be welcome news for anyone who wants to stock up on wine, beer or spirits for the coming weeks.

The Al Hamra Cellar in Ras Al Khaimah will now be open daily, from 9am to 9pm. In doing their bit for social distancing, the Al Hamra team will even let you place your order online, and then they’ll bring it out to your car.

Closer to home, the network of MMI stores in Dubai have also revised their opening hours, and we’re told they will continue to operate as usual:

MMI The Greens (Onyx Building) Sat to Thurs 10am to 9pm; Fri 2pm to 9pm

Sat to Thurs 10am to 9pm; Fri 2pm to 9pm MMI Business Bay (dnata Travel Centre) Sun to Fri 2pm to 9pm; Sat 10am to 9pm

Sun to Fri 2pm to 9pm; Sat 10am to 9pm MMI JLT (Armada Building Cluster P) Sat to Thurs 10am to 9pm; Fri 2pm to 9pm

Sat to Thurs 10am to 9pm; Fri 2pm to 9pm MMI Green Community Sat to Thurs 11am to 9pm; Fri 2pm to 9pm

Sat to Thurs 11am to 9pm; Fri 2pm to 9pm MMI Sheikh Zayed Road Sun to Fri 2pm to 9pm; Sat 10am to 9pm

Sun to Fri 2pm to 9pm; Sat 10am to 9pm MMI Karama Sat to Thurs 10am to 9pm; Fri 2pm to 9pm

Sat to Thurs 10am to 9pm; Fri 2pm to 9pm MMI Bur Dubai Sat to Thurs 10am to 9pm; Fri 2pm to 9pm

Sat to Thurs 10am to 9pm; Fri 2pm to 9pm MMI Deira Sun to Fri 2pm to 9pm; Sat 10am to 9pm

Getting a liquor license in Dubai

If you need to apply for a liquor license or renew your exisiting license, it’s now easier than ever. Simply visit mmiliquorlicence.com to apply online.

Tourists can now apply for a temporary liquor license in MMI stores. All you need to do is present your original passport, fill out a short form and sign an official declaration to state you aren’t a UAE resident, and will obey the UAE’s rules and regulations in regards to alcohol purchase and consumption.

The store will then take a copy of your passport and entry stamp, and issue you with a guideline on responsible drinking in Dubai.