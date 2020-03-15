The supermarket is charging 15 fils for each bag used…

In a bid to cut down on the amount of single-use plastic wasted in the UAE, supermarket chain Choithrams has introduced a fee for plastic bags. Choithrams has confirmed that the fee only applies to physical stores, and not for orders made online.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring reusable bags to minimise the amount of plastic waste, however if you forget there will be a charge of 15 fils for a small bag and 30 fils for a large bag. The move follows similar action taken in European supermarkets, who charge a small fee for plastic carrier bags.

‘Bags for life’ are available to purchase in all Choithrams stores to take your shopping home and reuse, without the need for a plastic carrier bag. The supermarket is currently offering free delivery on all orders over Dhs50, until March 31.

Choithrams focus on sustainability also extends to paper waste, as it announced recently that all credit card transaction receipts will now be paperless. The supermarket took to Twitter to announce the news, proudly claiming to be one of the first supermarkets in the region to make the move to digital.

In recent news, Environment Agency — Abu Dhabi (EAD) announced that it intends to ban all single-use plastic bags by 2021. The UAE’s consumption of plastic bags is currently more than three times the global average, with a total of around 11 billion bags annually.

At the start of 2020, Dubai Airports introduced a plastic-free scheme to reduce and remove all single-use plastics from its stores and outlets. Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) is working closely with more than 250 of its partners to ensure that its able to make the change.

Image: Facebook