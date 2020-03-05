If you’re looking for wallet-friendly fun with the family…

UAE residents can redeem tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts for only Dhs29 per person on March 5, 6, 7. Access to the theme park’s selection of exhilarating rides would normally cost visitors Dhs275, which is a saving of 89 per cent.

The ticket includes access to the selection of rides on offer at Motiongate, Legoland or Bollywood Park, however can only be used for one entry on one day. If you want to purchase tickets to all three of the fun theme parks, each one will cost you Dhs29, to be used on either Thursday March 5, Friday March 6 or Saturday March 7.

The offer was launched in celebration of the 2020 leap year on February 29, however due to popular demand the promotion has been extended so visitors can enjoy the deal this weekend as well. However, be sure to book your tickets quick as limited quantities are available.

If you feel like making a day of it at Motiongate Dubai, you can upgrade your ticket to include lunch as well. For Dhs59, you’ll have access to the extensive buffet in King Julien’s Café, and you’ll even receive a complimentary gift. The upgrade can be purchased in advance or on arrival.

Each customer is entitled to a maximum of four tickets, and all children ages three years and above will require a valid ticket. As the offer is only valid for UAE residents, you will need to bring a valid Emirates ID with you to be checked on arrival.

Motiongate, Legoland and Bollywood Park, Dubai Parks and Resorts, March 5, 6 and 7, Dhs29. Book your tickets here.

