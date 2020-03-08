Step into a pink paradise with flower walls, soft pink shell chairs and neon signs…

If there’s one thing we really love, it’s an Instagrammable cafe and one that ticks all of the boxes in terms of aesthetics is Saya Brasserie Caffe. The original cafe is located in City Walk, but they’ve just opened up a brand new concession cafe at Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall.

That’s right, now Dubai residents living around the Palm Jumeirah can get a slice of the Insta-worthy action, right on their doorstep. The circular space boasts the brand’s signature flower wall, plush velvet chairs and neon signs bearing positive quotes.

The new outpost can be found on the first level of the mall, near to The Noodle House, and whether you’re meeting for a coffee and something sweet or a spot of lunch, there’s lots of options to choose from that are as Instagrammable as the cafe itself.

Dining there takes on an Alice in Wonderland-tea party sort of vibe, with dainty teacups and saucers serving tea and cake. There’s also cool iced drinks served in metallic-tinted glasses and speciality coffees served in cute milk jars with a helping of baked brownies.

The menu is, understandably, a slightly more skimmed down version of the original in Saya Brasserie Cafe, City walk, but there’s no compromise on variety. For a light lunch or breakfast, choose from a fresh salads, speciality toasted sandwiches, eggs, croissants, superfood plates and more.

Drinks range from teas and a range of Saya signature cold drinks including fruit non-alcoholic mojitos and smoothies to some incredible milkshakes. Try the Oreo shake which comes in the cafe’s signature pink pearlescent glasses and is topped with whipped cream, M&M’s and whole Oreo cookies.

Desserts deserve their own mention, from colorful marble cakes, soft cheesecakes, and light milk cakes to some delicious sharing desserts in the form of the ‘hottie cookie’ or the ‘ultimate brownie’.

Get this on the group chat…

Saya Brasserie Caffe, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 12pm daily. @sayacaffe

Images: Elise Kerr