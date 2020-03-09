Stay and play at these iconic Dubai hotels…

As our travel plans continue to change on a daily basis, there’s never been a better time to holiday close to home. Some of Dubai’s best hotels have come to the party with unbeatable offers that include tickets to top-rated water parks and theme parks.

For a staycation that promises thrills and chills in equal measure, discover seven Dubai hotels with free entry to the city’s biggest attractions.

Atlantis, The Palm

There’s a saying that only the boring get bored, but we wager even your mildest mate would see their pulse rate soar at Atlantis, The Palm. Book a staycation at this iconic Dubai resort and you’ll have unlimited access to Aquaventure Waterpark’s record-breaking waterslides, including one that shoots you right through a shark tank, and the Surf’s Up wave machine. While you’re here, visit The Lost Chambers Aquarium as many times as you like, ogling 65,000 sharks, fish and rays. Plus, kids dine for free when you book a stay before the end of March.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. atlantis.com/dubai

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

The aquatic thrills also come thick and fast at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, where you’ll get free unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark. UAE residents can enjoy 20 per cent off room rates for stays until December 25, 2020. Plus, free Wild Wadi access is also up for grabs when you book a room at Madinat Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. jumeirah.com

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Have you had to press pause on your upcoming European ski trip? Kempinski Hotel at the Mall of the Emirates is offering the next best thing, with its Chalet Staycation offer. You’ll receive two tickets to Ski Dubai snow park with each stay, and additional tickets are available at just Dhs100. Plus, you can choose from the following experiences: A Dhs1,000 voucher to spend in the Mall of the Emirates; Dhs1,000 to spend in the hotel’s restaurants; or a private film screening at Vox@Kempinski.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. Chalet Staycation available until May 23, 2020. kempinski.com

JA Beach Hotel

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf at Jebel Ali, this fun-focused hotel boasts a range of action-packed activities, including golf, tennis, shooting, watersports and an equestrian centre. Up the ante by booking the two-night Family Getaway and you’ll also receive 25 per cent off room rates, plus tickets to Dubai Parks & Resorts.

JA Beach Hotel, 9255, Dubai. Tel: (04) 814 5555. jaresortshotels.com

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection

This tropical hideaway recently announced that all hotel stays now include access to Dubai Parks and Resorts’ unrivalled selection of theme parks, including Motiongate, Bollywood Parks, Legoland Waterpark and Riverland. The Polynesian-themed resort is located at the heart of the sprawling entertainment complex, so you’re just a short walk from some of Dubai’s biggest attractions.

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection, Sheikh Zayed Road, (04) 810 9999. marriott.com

Vida Downtown

Take advantage of Vida Downtown’s handy location, just a short stroll from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, with its Stay and Play deal, which gives you a choice of three exclusive add-ons. One option includes entry to three of Dubai’s most popular attractions, such as At the Top Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium and Kidzania. The second deal gives you a Dhs200 voucher to spend at Emaar Malls, and the third package includes lunch or dinner in the hotel’s restaurants. Available for stays until April 22, 2020, this offer also includes 30 per cent off room rates – plus, it’s available at sister property Manzil Downtown.

Vida Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Boulevard, Downtown Dubai. Offer available until April 22. To book, visit vidahotels.com.

La Ville Hotel & Suites

La Ville Hotel & Suites in City Walk has just announced three new staycations. The one-night City Escape (from Dhs760+) includes breakfast and two tickets to The Green Planet or Roxy Cinema. The Dine & Explore (from Dhs924+) stay includes breakfast, dinner at Graze steakhouse, and two tickets to The Green Planet or Roxy Cinema. And the Family Staycation (from Dhs775+) includes two tickets to Mattel Play Town.

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk. marriott.com

