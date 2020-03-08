Turn your next weekend away into the ultimate adventure…

Weekend mini-breaks are supposed be spent lazing by the pool and gorging on the buffet, right? Wrong. In Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE’s adventure emirate, staycations are as much about playing as they are relaxing.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr has launched an exciting offer for guests looking to add some excitement to their next UAE staycation. Book and stay at the beautiful all-inclusive resort before April 30 and you’ll be presented with two complimentary tickets to either a Jebel Jais Flight on the World’s Longest Zip Line, or the new the Jebel Jais Zip Line Tour.

Jebel Jais is the highest mountain in the UAE and home to the longest zip line in the world, measuring 2.8km in length. The flight experience takes between two and three minutes, with visitors reaching speeds of up to an adrenaline-pumping 150 kilometres per hour.

Alternatively you can take on the Jais Sky Tour, which combines seven zip lines covering a distance of 5km, averaging speeds of 60 kilometres per hour. This experience will last around an hour, offering a birds-eye view of the Hajar Mountains with plenty of time to take in the surrounding nature.

The all-inclusive hotel offers plenty of indoor and outdoor activities, including fitness classes, an incredible eight swimming pools, luxurious spa treatments and more. The package includes unlimited food and happy hours from 14 of the hotel’s restaurants and bars, offering cuisines from around the world.

The Jebel Jais Flight package must be booked online, for stays before April 30. Prices start from Dhs1,735 per couple per night, and each stay includes two tickets to one of the attractions. Both attractions are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, so avoid booking the offer for these days.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, valid until April 30, from Dhs1,735. babalbahr.rixos.com

Images: Provided