The mastermind behind hits such as Love Generation is here for one night only…

If you remember noughties hit throwback tunes such as Love Generation, World Hold On and Rock This Party, then chances are you’re a fan of top French producer Bob Sinclar. The DJ will be performing in Dubai almost a year later, this Thursday, March 12.

This time you’ll find him at Soho Garden where from 8pm to 11pm, the party destination will be hosting its new Thursday night brunch. For Dhs250, guests are invited to dine on a three-course set menu dinner at chic lounge Glasshouse by Soho, including unlimited house beverages and entrance to the Bob Sinclar after-party.

On the menu is a selection of dishes to share including an assorted sushi platter, chicken tenders, mushroom and asparagus pizza and yakitori skewers. As well as a choice of steak frites, mushroom risotto, tiger prawns or vegetarian pizza for main and a dessert platter to finish.

If you can’t make it for the brunch, entrance to the upper deck where Bob Sinclar will be performing will be Dhs100 per person. Warming up for the headline act will be Soho’s trusty resident DJs, Adam Graca and Mar+Mer. The after party runs from 11pm, right up until the early hours of Friday morning.

Soho Garden’s regular Cafe Mambo residency normally takes place every Friday, however for one week only, the party has been shifted to Thursday night. On Friday, you can return to Soho Garden where Sven Väth will be throwing his renowned Cocoon party.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Thursday March 12, 8pm to 4am, Dhs250 brunch, Dhs100 standard entry. Tel: (052) 388 8849. sohogardendxb.com

Images: Facebook