UAE businesses can get free access to CloudTalk for three months…

There’s never been a greater need for flexibility in the workplace. As schools and universities close for four weeks, and UAE businesses brace for possible disruptions from the threat of coronavirus, communications giant Etisalat is supporting local industries by offering three months’ free access to its CloudTalk Meeting app.

For organisations with an Etisalat Business account, the CloudTalk platform will allow employees to work remotely with greater ease and accessibility, boosting productivity by enabling workers to join virtual meetings and conference calls from any device or location in the UAE.

Once downloaded via Google Play or the App Store, Etisalat’s online collaboration platform can be accessed from desktop computers, tablets and smartphones, or simply by dialing in via a toll-free number.

It is hoped that this move from Etisalat will ensure businesses can continue to operate as usual across the UAE, as organisations deal with potential restrictions caused by the coronavirus scare.

A local alternative to Skype, Etisalat’s CloudTalk Meeting launched in January 2020, in partnership with US company Ribbon Communications, “to provide customers with a secure, scalable, and cloud-native business communication and collaboration solution”.

The secure online business platform features video chat, instant messaging, group chat and a virtual whiteboard, enabling greater connectivity and collaboration, no matter where you’re located.

At the time of the CloudTalk Meeting launch, Patrick Joggerst, chief marketing officer and executive vice president, business development of Ribbon Communications, said, “We are proud to support this ambitious new undertaking as Etisalat continues to showcase its leadership position in digital transformation.”

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, businesses should contact Etisalat on 800 2888 for more information.