Dubai attraction Global Village has announced it will draw its 24th season to a close ahead of schedule. The move comes after Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce has suspended events, theme parks, gyms, cinemas and nightclubs until the end of March.

Global Village was due to end its season on April 4, meaning the closure has been brought forward by three weeks. Both Global Village and Dubai Media Office announced on Twitter on Sunday March 15, that the attraction would be closing immediately until the new season later this year.

The Tweet by Dubai Media Office read: In line with the ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, Global Village has announced the early closure of its 2019-2020 season with immediate effect. The Global Village looks forward to welcoming visitors for its next season.

A Tweet by Global Village thanks its guests and partners for a successful 24th season. It reads: “Because excellent guest experience is at the centre of everything we do and in conjunction with the authorities we have decided to close our season early this year as a preventative measure.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to Global Village for our 25th season later this year,” it continued. No dates for the new season were given.

DTCM has also announced the closure of museums, historical sites and public libraries until the end of the month. Public parks and entertainment facilities have also been temporarily suspended until further notice.

Image: Facebook