Get ready for some awesome firework displays across the city…

The annual Dubai Food Festival is well underway and will run through until March 14. The festival is city-wide and sees many of your favourite restaurants, street food vendors and chefs come together for a celebration of all things culinary.

We know Dubai doesn’t let many big events pass without some spectacular firework displays across the city and this one is no different. We’ve rounded up the top places in Dubai to see some awesome fireworks to celebrate Dubai Food Festival 2020, this March.

Here they are:

Friday, March 6

Dubai Festival City Mall: 8pm

The Beach at JBR: 9pm

Celebrating: The end of the festival’s first week

Friday, March 13

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah: 8.30pm

The Beach at JBR by Meeras: 9pm

Celebrating: The final weekend of the festival

Saturday, March 14

Etisalat Beach Canteen (beach behind sunset mall): 8.30pm

Celebrating: The final day of the festival

Where will you watch the fireworks?

dubaifoodfestival.com

Images: Getty/Social