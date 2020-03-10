Famous UK chicken burger brand Get Plucked is also under the same roof…

Do you feel like you’ve tried and tested pretty much every burger joint in Dubai? Well, think again, as Shoreditch-born hipster burger joint Bite Me Burger Co. and its tongue-in-cheek sister brand Get Plucked have opened under the same roof in Dubai.

The new restaurant is situated in the ultra-cool Dubai district of DIFC, making it the perfect lunch pit-stop for those working in and around the area. Sit inside the quirky burger-themed restaurant or outside on a spacious patio as you tuck into some seriously Insta-worthy burgers.

Bite Me Burger Co. UK has amassed 24.6k Instagram followers who cant get enough of its fun mini-burger concept. Bite Me Burger Dubai also offers them in a duo, trio, quad or even a dozen (perfect for the office). There are 15 varieties on the menu in almost every flavour combo you can think of.

Get Plucked is a chicken-lover’s dream, serving up burgers, popcorn chicken, wings and – the star of the show – chicken waffle cones. The burgers have some pretty inventive names like the Princess Lay-a or the Poultrygeist.

As with any burger restaurant worth its, er, salt, you’ll find nine spectacular freezeshakes at the new spot. Flavours include ‘love’, ‘PB&J’ and ‘taking the biscuit’ and they’re all piled high with whipped cream, sweets and biscuits.

When we say the interior of the restaurant is quirky, we mean quirky, with salad decorations on the wall and huge burger bun-style lampshades. Funnily enough, this doesn’t make the restaurant seem gaudy, just that it doesn’t take itself too seriously, which reflects the brands’ messaging.

Burgers from Bite Me Burger Co. and Get Plucked are available for delivery around Dubai, via apps such as Deliveroo.

Bite Me Burger Co., Gate Avenue North, DIFC, Dubai, 12 noon to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 299 2110. bitemeburgerco.ae @bitemeburgerme@getpluckedme

Images: Provided