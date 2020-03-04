This has got outdoor active goals written all over it…

The third annual ‘Swim For Clean Seas’ Abu Dhabi takes place next month on Friday April 3 off the coast of Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. The swim will be followed by talks from ocean health experts and a fun twist on beach cleanups.

Swim For Clean Seas is an event that aims to bring families together for some exhilarating outdoor exercise, and to refocus our minds on the importance of ocean health.

Felicia Agmyren and Almer Agmyren, the brother and sister team behind Swim For Clean Seas have chosen the perfect spot to remind us of the importance and beauty of the sea.

For those keen to Dive into Saadiyat’s soothing blue surf, the event takes place on Friday April 3, at 7am. Adult prices for the event start at Dhs200.

There are four separate swims to suit most ability levels (for adults and kids aged eight and older) – staged with 200m, 400m, 800m and 1,600m intervals, with winners for each category.

Clean-up activities have been cunningly shaped into interactive games – ‘beach safari bingo’ and a ‘nurdle hunt’ both sound super fun, but also come with an opportunity for kids to learn. ‘Nurdles’ are those little plastic pellets, filling up our ocean and an increasingly common sight on our beaches.

More worldly wisdom will come directly from the mouths of marine biologists and AZRAQ (a non-profit marine conservation organisation) representatives.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Fri April 3, 7am, Dhs90 (children 8 to 11), Dhs150 (teens aged 12 to 17, Dhs200 for adults. premieronline.com

Images: Provided