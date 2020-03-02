The luxury hotel invites talented young people of determination from Mawaheb from Beautiful People Dubai-based art studio to take creative control…

The works from artists at Mawaheb from Beautiful People have adorned walls in solo exhibitions and, giant mural spaces at Dubai International Airport. Now, they’ve taken creative control of the artwork for The Westin Abu Dhabi Resort & Spa’s up-coming Ramadan campaign. And it looks, appropriately beautiful…

The vibrant painting was created in a single afternoon, on February 26 by a team of 20 students, with a little assistance from hotel staff, tutors and some volunteers.

Guests will able to visit the artwork and see it up close during Ramadan, which is expected to start around April 24.

For those wanting to find out more about the talented artists of Mawaheb, What’s On, highly recommends a trip to their studio in the Al Fahidi Historical neighbourhood, Dubai (especially with Sikka Art Fair coming up on March 19 to 29).

The Mawaheb team isn’t just adept at flexing with the brush, several of their artists competed and even won medals in the 2019 Special Olympics, held in Abu Dhabi. Vincent Baur-Richter hit the headlines for his incredible performance in the golf, while Emirati athlete Abdullah Lutfi (whose artwork you can see in the image above), picked up a bronze medal for bowling.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, the artwork will be on display from the beginning of Ramadan. Tel: (02) 6169999 / marriott.com.