Fancy escaping the hustle and bustle of every day city life with a cute glamping trip? Well, after three seasons of only opening on weekends, popular Ras Al Khaimah glamping spot Longbeach Campground will now be open on weekdays, too.

In the current travel climate, residents are less-inclined to travel abroad, so if you’re in desperate need of a short getaway, this could be just what you need. Longbeach Campground is very family-friendly and has beach access, a swimming pool, water sports and lots of fun activities.

Weekday operation starts from Sunday March 8, meaning that the campground will be open every day until the end of season, on May 1, when it closes for summer.

Half board packages include dinner and breakfast, served from live cooking stations on the beach, with complimentary soft drinks on offer throughout the day and three hours of alcoholic beverages in the evening.

Accommodation ranges from traditional camping in tents on the beach, to khaki-coloured safari tents or luxury panoramic glamping pods, the latter of which have their own private deck and jacuzzi. Rates start from Dhs249 for two adults and two kids below 6 yrs, or Dhs299 for a tent during weekdays.

For the little ones, there’s a dedicated kids’ club or fun games such as kite flying, egg hunting, giant jenga, tug of war, sack race, hula hoop, surf gladiator, face the cookies, beach volleyball tournament beach activities and much more.

If you’re into water sports, you’re in the right place with kayaking or paddle boarding providing the perfect piece of you-time or adventurous time well-spent. Other activities include sunrise yoga, a trip to the on-site spa or even pottery or stitching.

Longbeach Campground, Bin Majid Resort, Al Jazeera Al Hamra, Sundays to Wednesdays from Dhs249, Thursdays to Saturdays, from Dhs599. Tel: (800) 5700. binmajid.com/hotels/longbeach

