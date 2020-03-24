Vida Emirates Hills and Vida Downtown will be entertaining their neighbours this weekend…

As Italy recently entered its strongest lockdown faze, heartwarming videos began to circulate online. Italian citizens took to their balconies to entertain neighbours and join together to create live music.

Promptly following suit, Dubai will have its own live music balcony concerts on Thursday March 26, hosted by Vida Hotels and Resorts. The hotel chain has chosen two properties to host the launch of Vida Balcony Sessions.

Local musicians have been scouted for the performances, which will take place on Thursday at Vida Downtown from 6pm to 7pm followed by Vida Emirates Hills from 7pm to 8pm.

Neighbouring residents will be able to enjoy the complimentary balcony concerts live, but if you don’t live nearby you’ll be able to catch all the action on Vida Hotel’s Instagram.

While we’re not yet sure exactly who is on the line-up to perform this weekend, we’re told that there will be a singer, either performing alone or with a nearby guitarist. The final announcement is due to be shared on Vida’s social media very soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNEX Abu Dhabi (@annexabudhabi) on Feb 17, 2020 at 1:30am PST

In the spirit of providing free music, Abu Dhabi Edition has released an exclusive playlist for its nightclub Annex. While Annex is closed, you can still enjoy its signature R&B tunes via a specially curated SoundCloud playlist: Old School RNB Mix.

If you’re looking for more of a brunch vibe, McGettigan’s is delivering the fun to your door. For Dhs89 for one or Dhs150 for two, the much-loved Irish pub will deliver a two course meal and cocktail mixer direct to you via Deliveroo on Friday March 27.

Don’t forget that dancing in the living room is a highly effective way to keep fit while in quarantine.

Enjoy your party for one!

Vida Downtown, Thur Mar 26, 6pm to 7pm or Vida Emirates Hills Thur Mar 26, 7pm to 8pm, free. @vidahotels

